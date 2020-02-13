Heights FC extend perfect start to four games

MONTEGO BAY, St James — Anthony Gooden scored twice as Heights Football Club extended their perfect start in the St James Football Association Sandals Resorts International Major League to four with a 3-1 victory over Bogue Football Club in their Zone Two game played at UDC field on Monday.

Gooden scored in either half after Ricardo Wilson had given them the lead early in the game as they raced to 12 points, opening up a seven-point lead over second-place Fire House Football Club.

Two more games will be played today — Montego Bay Boys Club will take on promoted Cambridge Football Club at UDC field and Somerton Football Club and Melbourne Mind Games will meet at Somerton Community Centre, both set for 3:00 pm starts.

Montego Bay Boys Club could join leaders Reggae Youths on nine points at the top of Zone One if they can beat Cambridge Football Club, who are yet to get a win and are on two points.

Somerton FC, who were relegated from the Western Confederation Super League, are coming off their first win of the season, ending a two-game winless start and will hope to get the better of Melbourne Mind Games who are coming off a big loss to Heights FC last week.

On Monday, Wilson gave Heights FC the lead in the seventh minute with his first goal of the season, but Sanjay Patterson drew Bogue FC level in the 29th minute.

Gooden then restored Heights FC's lead in the 38th minute as they led 2-1 at half-time, then added a second goal in the 76th minute to confirm the victory.

— Paul Reid