Heights FC make winning start in St James FA Sandals Major League
MONTEGO BAY, St James — Heights Football Club made a winning start to the St James Football Association's Sandals Resorts International Major League after beating Somerton Football Club 2-1 in their opening Zone Two game played at the UDC Field on Monday.
Wade Daley, who returned to the team after playing for Montego Bay United last season and started the present season with the former Premier League champions, and Anthony Gooden scored for Heights FC, who will be hoping to win their first title after getting to the final twice.
In the second game, Granville United, who were demoted from the Western Confederation Super League last season, and Cambridge United, last season's Major League beaten finalists, played out a bad-tempered 0-0 draw in the opening Zone One game.
Both teams were reduced to 10 players midway the first half after Cambridge United's Obrien Bent and Granville United's Julian Fisher were sent off for violent conduct.
In the first game, Heights FC, losing semi-finalists last season, led 2-0 at half-time with Daley scoring in the 20th minute and Gooden adding another goal in the 39th minute.
Hakeem Graham scored for Somerton FC in the 71st minute.
Twelve clubs are playing in the competition, in two groups of six, including promoted teams Club Ville and Fire House, the Division One finalists from last season, as well as Granville United, Somerton FC and Reggae Youths who were relegated from the Western Confederation Super League.
Granville, Reggae Youths, Cambridge, Irwin FC, Montego Bay Boys Club and Club Ville will play in Zone One, while Somerton, Violet Kickers, Heights, Melbourne Mind Game, Bogue FC, and Fire House will contest Zone Two.
The teams will play two games against each other in their zones with the top two on points advancing to the semi-finals.
—Paul Reid
