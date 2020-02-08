Heights race to 3rd-straight win in St James Major League

MONTEGO BAY, St James — Kamali Powell scored a first-half brace as Heights Football Club raced to a third-straight win in the St James Football Association Sandals Resorts International Major League after blanking Melbourne Mind Games 3-0 in their Zone Two game played at Albion.

Powell was scoring in back-to-back games as Heights Football Club, who played with 10 men from the 26th minute, opened up a four-point lead over second-placed Fire House Football Club, as Melbourne Mind Games slipped to fourth place on four points.

Also on Thursday, former champions Montego Bay Boys Club beat promoted Club Ville 3-0 at UDC field in a Zone One game and moved into second place on six points behind leaders Reggae Youths, who have won all three games played so far.

At Albion, Heights were reduced to 10 men in the 26th minute after Damar Scott floored Melbourne Mind Games' Andre Brown with a vicious elbow and was sent off by referee Richard Ball.

Heights Football Club led 1-0 at the time with the 17-year-old Powell giving them the lead in the 19th minute and he doubled the advantage in the 40th minute when he beat goalkeeper Randy Dennis from close range during a melee.

Shevon Salmon, who entered the game in the second half to help secure the win, added a third in the 85th minute when he dribbled down the centre of the Melbourne Mind Games penalty box and beat Dennis easily.

At UDC field, Montego Bay Boys Club led 1-0 at half-time after Oshane Powell scored in the 27th minute. Kenaja Topping added a second in the 73rd minute while Ian Francis made it 3-0 in the 82nd minute.

— Paul Reid