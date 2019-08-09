Heights seek to close gap on leaders in Sandals Under-20 tourney

MONTEGO BAY, St James — Heights FC will be seeking to close the gap on the top four in the St James Football Association Sandals Resorts International Under-20 when they take on West Green at West Green today, starting at 3:00 pm.

Heights FC are in fifth place on seven points from six games, four behind fourth-place Bogue FC, who have a game in hand.

Cambridge lead with 16 points from six games, followed by Flanker and Montego Bay Boys Club, both on 15 points from seven games.

Also today, Montego Bay United will host Norwood at Wespow Park in another encounter.

On Monday, Flanker took over second place on goal difference over Boys Club with a 1-0 win over Maldon High at the UDC Field, while Boys Club were beating Norwood 4-0 at Wespow Park.

Sean Chung got the win for Flanker, with a cheeky flick from about two yards from the goal in the 63rd minute.

At Wespow Park, Calwayne Allen gave Boys Club the lead in the second minute and Kemani Pennington added a second in the 28th minute, as they led 2-0 at half-time.

Odale Dixon added a third early in the second half when he scored in the 46th minute, while Lesburn Harvey scored their fourth in the 62nd minute.

