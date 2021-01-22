Hemmings, Owens cop ACC awards after splendid

Sprint hurdler Trishauna Hemmings of Clemson University won her second-successive Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) track athlete of the week honours on Wednesday, while University of Virginia's compatriot Owayne Owens won his first after both Jamaicans produced outstanding performances at indoor meets last weekend.

Hemmings was the co-Track Performer of the Week, sharing the honours with Amanda Vestri of Syracuse who posted the second-fastest time in the nation to date with her 16:09.96 in the 5,000-metre run on Saturday at Virginia Tech.

Owens also shared his award with fellow jumper Isaac Grimes of Florida State who set facility records in both the long jump and triple jump with a pair of first-place finishes at the Gamecock Opener hosted by South Carolina.

“Grimes ranks first in the nation in the long jump following his mark of 8.00m and sixth nationally in the triple jump at 15.65m,” the ACC website announced on Wednesday.

Hemmings, the former Hydel High standout, lowered her week-old personal best in the 60m hurdles to 8.18 seconds at the Clemson Invitational, second nationally and sixth best in Clemson history.

Owens, the former Cornwall College Penn Relays High School boys tiple jump champion and fifth at the World Athletics' World Youth Championships in Nairobi, Kenya in 2017, was delighted with his first ACC weekly honour.

“It means a whole lot to finally receive such an honour. I always see my teammates named ACC performer of the week and wondered what it takes to get there,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

After recovering from injuries, Owens said it was particularly sweet, “given my battles with injuries that brought about lots of uncertainties”.

“I'm happy that I can go out and compete at a level that receives recognition. While this award is great, I have to make sure that I stay consistent and keep working towards achieving greater things,” he said.

Opening his season at the Virginia Tech Invitational last Friday, Owens set a new personal best mark of 16.35 metres in the triple jump, the best in the US in the young season, the third best in Virginia school history in the event.

He had tied his previous life time best of 16.25m in the third round before bettering that mark two rounds later.

Owens also had three of the top four triple-jump marks registered in all of NCAA Division I during last weekend.

— Paul Reid