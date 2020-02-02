Herbert Morrison complete season sweep as U-16s

MONTEGO BAY, St James – Herbert Morrison Technical's Under-16 team won a sixth-straight ISSA Western Conference basketball title after beating St James High 63-43 in Friday's Game Three of the best of three series at the Montego Bay Cricket Club.

They joined their Under-19 team that had wrapped up their series against York Castle High 2-0 earlier in the week as the teams now turn their attention to the all-island play-offs set to start later this month.

It was a much improved showing by the Herbert Morrison team after they were taken to double overtime in the first game and lost the second game– their first reversal all season.

On Friday, Kyle Fraser had a triple-double for Herbert Morrison with three others getting double-doubles as Kemauny Welch led St James High with a double-double.

Herbert Morrison led from the start and were up by double digits 16-6 after the first quarter and 32-16 at the half-time break and increased that to 20 points (50-30) at the end of the third quarter.

Fraser, who started fast then fizzled in the second half before returning in the fourth quarter to spur his team to a comfortable victory, scored 19 points. He also had 14 rebounds and 11 blocked shots.

His teammate Dalmar Clarke, who took up the slack for Fraser, led all scorers with 20 points and had 10 rebounds, Darren McFarlane scored 10 points and had 22 rebounds, Christopher Cowan had 13 rebounds and 12 blocked shots, while Samuels Reynolds scored 11 points.

For St James High, Welch scored 14 points and had 10 rebounds and Josan Williams scored 12 points and nine rebounds, while Jodel Williams had 10 rebounds.

— Paul Reid