Herbert Morrison continue dominant form in basketball competition

MONTEGO BAY, St James — Defending champions Herbert Morrison Technical are the only unbeaten teams left in the ISSA Western Conference boys' basketball competition, after sweeping their double-header against Holland High at Herbert Morrison on Thursday.

Herbert Morrison ended Holland High's perfect four-game start in the Under-16 competition, winning 64-44, then ran roughshod in the Under-19 contest, by winning 125-13, holding the Trelawny school to three points in the first half then scoring 72 points in the second half.

Also on Thursday, former champions Muschett High swept their double-header over Irwin High, winning 55-6 in the junior game then 82-21 in the Under-19 match.

Herbert Morrison took over sole leadership in the Under-19 section with 10 points, two more than second-place William Knibb Memorial, with three schools — Cornwall College, Holland High and Rhodes Hall — all on seven points. York Castle and Muschett High, meantime, are on six points each, while Irwin High follow on five points.

St James High lead the Under-16 contest with 11 points, two more than Holland High, with Herbert Morrison, Muschett High, and York Castle on eight points apiece. Cornwall College are on seven points, with Irwin High and William Knibb on six points each and Frome Technical on four points.

At Herbert Morrison on Thursday, three players had double-doubles and six scored in double-digit points, and every player scored at least two points as the home team won easily.

Holland High did not score until the second quarter with Herbert Morrison up 45-0 as Rhyheem Barrett scored a game high 24 points and grabbed 15 rebounds, Kimali Edmondson scored 14 points and had 10 assists, and Davaughn Campbell scored 10 points and had 10 rebounds.

Cameron Morris and Anthony Thorpe both scored 18 points and Norton Brown scored 14 points for the Herbert Morrison team.

Darren McFarlane led all scorers with 23 points and also had 14 rebounds in the Under-16 game that Herbert Morrison won by 20 points, after leading 16-7 at the end of the first round and being up 32-20 at half-time.

Dalmar Clarke scored 17 points and Kyle Fraser scored 13 points, as only Flawless Travers with 16 points got into double digits for Holland High who only had seven players.

Warren Brooks scored 38 points to lead Muschett in their big win over Irwin in the Under 19 game, while Okein Lawrence scored 23 points as they led 16-4 after the first quarter, 37-10 at half -time and 54-17 at the end of the third quarter.

Osmond Holt had a double-double 13 points and 10 rebounds for Muschett in their Under-16 gameduring which they held Irwin to one point in their first three quarters.

Tyrese Dennis and Keanoy Thompson both scored eight points for the home team.