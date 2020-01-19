Herbert Morrison ends first round top-ranked school in Western basketball competitions

MONTEGO BAY, St James — Defending champions Herbert Morrison Technical will be the top-ranked teams in both sections of the ISSA Western Conference Boys' Basketball Championships, after completing perfect win records in the first round that ended on Friday.

Led by a triple-double from Kyle Fraser and double-doubles from Darren McFarlane and Dalmar Clarke, Herbert Morrison beat Cornwall College 58-31 at Cornwall for their eighth-straight win in the Under-16 section, after they had won all seven games in the Under-19 category.

Herbert Morrison topped the Under-16 section with 16 points, one more than St James High, followed by Holland High on 14 and Cornwall College on 13.

In Under-19 action, Herbert Morrison tallied 14 points, one more than Cornwall College, with York Castle on 12 and William Knibb Memorial on 11.

The semi-finals will be played on Tuesday and Wednesday with both games in the junior section — Herbert Morrison against Cornwall College and St James High against Holland — taking place on Tuesday. In the senior semi-finals at Montego Bay Cricket Club on Wednesday, Herbert Morrison go up against William Knibb, and Cornwall College face York Castle.

The winners will advance to the best-of-three final that will start on Monday, January 27, after the losing semi-finalists meet for the third-place play-offs on Friday, January 24.

On Friday, Herbert Morrison held the home team to seven first-half points as they led 17-5 and 36-7 after the first two quarters, respectively, before Cornwall College staged a mini rally to cut the deficit to 19 points (42-23) after the third quarter.

Fraser scored a game-high 27 points and had 12 rebounds and 12 steals, McFarlane scored 16 points and had 25 rebounds, while Clark scored 13 points and had 11 assists.

Diontae McBean also had a triple-double for Cornwall College with 10 points, 14 rebounds and 10 blocked shots, while Jerold Grant scored nine points and had 10 rebounds.

