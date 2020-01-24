Herbert Morrison face William Knibb in basketball semi-finals

MONTEGO BAY, St James — Five-time defending champions Herbert Morrison Technical will this afternoon take on William Knibb Memorial in one semi-final matchup of the Under-19 section of the ISSA Western Conference boys' basketball championships at the Montego Bay Cricket Club courts, starting at 2:30 pm.

In the other game, Cornwall College will meet York Castle High for a place in the best-of-three finals set to start on Monday at the Montego Bay Cricket Club.

The games were originally set to be played on Wednesday, but were postponed due to continuous rainfall in the area, and as a result, the third-place play-offs between the losing semi-finalists will now be played next Tuesday.

Herbert Morrison will hope to join their Under-16 team that secured a place in the best-of-three final on Tuesday after holding off Cornwall College 56-52 in a close game that was also played at the Cricket Club courts.

St James High had won the other semi-final 70-66 over Holland High.

Herbert Morrison and Cornwall College will start favourites to win today after beating their opponents in the regular season.

On Tuesday, both semi-finals were closer than expected with the favourites just getting the better in both games.

After a 27-point win over Cornwall College in their final regular season game last Friday, Herbert Morrison were pushed all the way on Tuesday, but held on to win by four points (56-52) as Kyle Fraser registered a brilliant quadruple-double, while St James High had a similar margin in their 70-66 win over Holland High.

The best-of-three finals in both the Under-16 and Under-19 will start on Monday, also at the Cricket Club, while on Friday the semi-final losers in both sections will meet in the consolation game.

The semi-finals of the Under-19 were scheduled to be played on Wednesday with Herbert Morrison taking on William Knibb Memorial and Cornwall College facing York Castle High.

On Tuesday Cornwall College produced their best game of the season, led by a triple-double from Shemar Martin but came up just short as they trailed by one point (14-15) at the end of the first quarter and were down by just two points (28-30) at half-time .

Herbert Morrison, led by just a point (40-39) at the end of the third-quarter before going on to win as Fraser scored 17 points, had 13 rebounds, 17 assists and 13 steals as well as six blocked shots.

Two players – Darren McFarlane and Dalmar Clarke – had double-doubles, scoring 16 points and had 11 rebounds each.

Martin also scored 17 points and had 14 rebounds and 10 steals, while Diontae McBean had a double-double 12 points and 15 rebounds, while Jerold Grant and Ryan Watson both scored eight points each.

— Paul Reid