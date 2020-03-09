Herbert Morrison hunt 3rd-straight win in ISSA Western Conference Girls Open Basketball

HOLLAND, Trelawny — Former champions Herbert Morrison Technical High School will be going after a third-straight win in the Inter-secondary School Sports Association (ISSA) Western Conference Girls' Open basketball competition when they take on William Knibb Memorial High School in the first game of a double-header at Holland High today at 1:30 pm.

Herbert Morrison Technical High School and defending champions Mt Alvernia High School, who have won all five games, are unbeaten so far.

The Montego Bay-based Herbert Morrison Technical High School will be facing William Knibb Memorial High School for the first time after the Trelawny school forfeited their first-round game last week.

In the second game, Holland High School, who are in second place with seven points from five games, will host Montego Bay High School, who are on four points from their three games played.

Last week defending champions Mt Alvernia High School and Holland High School scored wins over their respective neighbours Montego Bay High School and William Knibb Memorial High School to complete season sweeps after beating them in the first round.

Three players scored in double digits for Mt Alvernia High School led by a season-high 40 points by Tiana Wilson, as they brushed aside Montego Bay High School 84-19 in the first game, while Holland High School edged William Knibb Memorial High School 40-35.

The win was Mt Alvernia High School's fifth and saw them race to 10 points, three more than Holland High School's seven, also from five games, while Herbert Morrison Technical High School, Montego Bay High School and William Knibb Memorial High School are on four points each.

Mt Alvernia High School were in a rampant mood on Thursday as they led Montego Bay High School 27-1 after the first quarter, led 49-6 at half-time, and 71-11 after the third quarter.

Wilson also had seven rebounds and seven steals along with her 40 points; Chrisania Thorpe scored 26 points and Ashley Amore scored 11 points.

Shelly-Ann Gayle scored nine points and had six steals for Montego Bay High School and Denique Gordon scored three points and had four rebounds.

In the matchup between the two Trelawny schools, Holland High School rebounded from their big loss to Herbert Morrison Technical High School on Tuesday and led 10-7 after the first quarter but the hosts rallied to lead 19-16 at half-time.

Holland High School edged ahead after the third quarter to lead 30-28 and held on for their five-point victory.

Dymond Fraser was the top scorer for Holland High School with 15 points, five rebounds and five steals; Jemelia Hines scored 10 points and had seven steals, while Fantasia Miller scored eight points and had 10 rebounds and 10 steals.

Bryana Coleman had a game-high 30 points for William Knibb Memorial High School, Alexia Anderson scored three points and had eight rebounds, and Shericka Wright had 10 rebounds.

On Tuesday, Herbert Morrison Technical High School made it two wins in a row after beating Holland High School 60-18 in a matchup of former champions in their first-round game played at Mt Alvernia High School in Montego Bay.

Danyce Murray had a double-double and Kerry-Kay Stephenson missed back-to-back double-doubles by one steal as Herbert Morrison Technical High School dominated the game to improve to four points from two games and into third place.

Herbert Morrison Technical High School got off to a fast start and never looked back, leading 13-2 after the first quarter, 25-4 at half-time, and 39-10 after the third quarter.

Murray scored 14 points and had 12 rebounds, Stephenson had a game-high 24 points and nine steals, while Josette Green scored five points for Herbert Morrison Technical High School.

Jemelia Hines and Dymond Frazer both scored six points and had three rebounds for Holland High School, with Fantasia Miller scoring four points and had seven rebounds.