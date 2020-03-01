Herbert Morrison into semis of all-island basketball play-offs
SANTA CRUZ, St Elizabeth — Former all-island champions Herbert Morrison qualified for the semi-finals of the ISSA All-island Boys' Under-19 basketball competition after beating St Elizabeth Technical 90-40 in Santa Cruz on Tuesday to top with four points.
The six-time Western Conference champions had beaten Kingston College in Montego Bay, on Friday, and will now await the other three qualifiers who are expected to be known later this week.
Three of the four semi-finalists in the Under-16 section have also been decided with defending champions Campion College, Jamaica College and Calabar High having secured their places and are awaiting the winner of Zone Four.
On Tuesday, Cameron Morris registered a double-double as Herbert Morrison dominated the Central Conference third-placed team from the start and led by 10 points (18-8) after the first quarter and were up by 26 points (40-14) at half-time and increased the margin to 38 points (66-28) at the end of the third quarter.
Morris scored 12 points and had 11 rebounds as well as five blocked shots for the winners, Rhyheem Barrett and Anthony Thorpe scored 17 points each, while Kyle Fraser scored 11 points.
Javar Gardiner scored 18 points for STETHS and Krishmar Nembhard scored 12 points.
--- Paul Reid
