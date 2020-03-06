Herbert Morrison register two-straight wins in girls basketball

MONTEGO BAY, St James - Herbert Morrison Technical made it two wins in a row after beating Holland High 60-18 in a matchup of former champions in their ISSA Western Conference Girls Open basketball first-round game at Mt Alvernia High on Tuesday.

Danyce Murray had a double-double and Kerry-Kay Stephenson missed back-to-back double-doubles by one steal as Herbert Morrison Technical dominated the game to improve to four points from two games and into third place.

Defending champions Mt Alvernia High were gifted a fourth-straight win after William Knibb Memorial failed to show for their game which was scheduled as the second in a double-header.

Mt Alvernia High lead with a maximum eight points from four games, Holland High are second with five points from four, Herbert Morrison are next with four points followed by Montego Bay High with three points from two games and William Knibb with three points from four outings.

Herbert Morrison got off to a fast start and never looked back, leading 13-2 after the first quarter, 25-4 at half-time, and 39-10 after the third quarter.

Murray scored 14 points and had 12 rebounds, Stephenson had a game-high 24 points and nine steals, while Josette Green scored five points for Herbert Morrison.

Jemelia Hines and Dymond Frazer each scored six points and had three rebounds for Holland High with Fantasia Miller scoring four points and had seven rebounds.

— Paul Reid