Herbert Morrison Tech look to wrap up ISSA basketball titles
MONTEGO BAY, St James — Herbert Morrison Technical can win a sixth-straight Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA) Western Conference boys' basketball double today, after claiming Monday's first games in the best-of-three finals at Montego Bay Cricket Club.
On Monday, Herbert Morrison took leads with contrasting wins when they beat St James High 86-81 in double overtime in the Under-16 game after being tied 64-all after four quarters, thanks to a quadruple-double from Kyle Fraser and a triple-double from Darren McFarlane; while the Under-19 team beat York Castle High 60-35, with Rhyheem Barrett scoring a triple-double for the winners.
After cruising through the first round unbeaten, Herbert Morrison were expected to continue their easy winning ways to the title, but on Monday the Under-16 team was made to struggle for a second-straight game after beating Cornwall College by just four points in the semi-final last week.
Herbert Morrison led by three points, 20-17, after the first quarter, and increased their advantage marginally to four points, 33-29, at half-time before St James High rallied in the third quarter to lead by a point, 46-45, going into the final quarter.
The champions opened up a big lead, by nine points, in the fourth quarter but once again St James came back to lead — and a late three-pointer by Herbert Morrison forced a tie at the end of regulation.
The teams were still tied at 76-all after the first overtime period before Herbert Morrison's depth saw them prevail 10-5 in the second overtime period.
Fraser, who also had a quadruple-double in the win over Cornwall College in the semi-finals, scored 26 points, had 14 rebounds, 11 assists, and 11 steals; McFarlane scored 25 points and had 16 rebounds and 12 steals; Dalmar Clarke scored 22 points; while Reinaldo Lewin had 24 rebounds and 13 steals.
Kemauny Welch had a game-high 27 points for St James High and 22 rebounds; Josan Williams scored 18 points, Malike Marston scored 16 points, and Jodel Williams scored 10 points.
Herbert Morrison had few problems against York Castle in the Under-19 game, as they led 13-9 and 26-20 after the first two quarters then ended the game as a contest with a big third quarter, leading 47-26 going into the final quarter.
Barrett scored 11 points, had 35 rebounds and 14 blocked shots; Cameron Morris scored 10 points and had 19 rebounds; Davaughn Campbell scored 14 points and Anthony Thorpe scored 10 points for the winners.
Umar Dixon scored a game-high 16 points to lead York Castle and was the only player who got into double figures.
