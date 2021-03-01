Hetmyer, Chase named in practice squads to prepare for Test series

ST JOHN'S, Antigua (CMC) — Shimron Hetmyer and Roston Chase, both of whom were ruled out of the o ne-Day squad after failing fitness tests, have been named among 26 players to compete in a “Best vs Best” four-day practice match in preparation for this month's two-Test series against Sri Lanka.

Both players were expected to be named in the 13-man, one-day squad for the three-match series against Sri Lanka, but Cricket West Indies said they had “failed to reach the minimum fitness standard in time for selection consideration”.

However, Chase will now captain one of the 13-man squads for the contest set for March 8 to 11 at Coolidge Cricket Ground, with Hetmyer included in the other squad which will be led by Kraigg Brathwaite.

The core of the squad which toured Bangladesh earlier this month for the two-Test series will feature in the game along with several uncapped players.

“The 'Best v Best' game is firstly part of our preparation for the Test series against Sri Lanka,” said Chief Selector Roger Harper.

“It gives the players who performed well in the last West Indies championship an opportunity to showcase their skills, playing against each other, which we expect to be very competitive, and put forward a case for themselves.

“It is a chance to raise their stock and show what they can do.”

Anticipation is high ahead of the Sri Lanka series, which bowls off March 21 at the Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium, especially after the under-strength West Indies side pulled off a stunning whitewash of Bangladesh in the recent series.

And with the squad set to be reinforced by those players who opted out of the series over COVID-19 concerns, the home side is expected to provide formidable opposition for the tourists.

“The Test series win in Bangladesh was a real joy to watch. The results were brilliant, but it was the passion, the application and the determination, as well as the team spirit that were exactly what we wanted to see,” Harper pointed out.

“It was most encouraging to see everyone pulling together and working hard for each other and enjoying each other's success.

“I think the team performed much better than many people thought they were capable of doing. I am really looking forward to seeing the team move forward and build from here.”

The two Tests are part of a full series which bowls off next Wednesday with three Twenty20 Internationals at Coolidge.

This will be followed by three One-Day Internationals carded for the Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium from March 10 to 14.

The series is being played in a biosecure environment due to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.

SQUADS:

SQUAD A – Kraigg Brathwite (captain), Shamarh Brooks, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua Da Silva, Derval Green, Keon Harding, Shimron Hetmyer, Kavem Hodge, Paul Palmer jr, Veerasammy Permaul, Kieran Powell, Preston McSween, Jayden Seales.

SQUAD B – Roston Chase (captain), Sunil Ambris, Nkrumah Bonner, Jermaine Blackwood, John Campbell, Jahmar Hamilton, Chemar Holder, Imran Khan, Marquino Mindley, Shayne Moseley, Raymon Reifer, Nial Smith, Jomel Warrican.