Hetmyer returns to Jaguars squad

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) — Left-handed West Indies stroke-maker Shimron Hetmyer has been included in the Guyana Jaguars squad for their fifth-round domestic first-class match against Windward Islands Volcanoes starting in Grenada tomorrow.

The 23-year-old, dropped for the Caribbean side's white-ball tour of Sri Lanka starting later this month, was expected to leave yesterday to join the Leon Johnson-led squad which departed on Monday.

Hetmyer's absence from the Jaguars squad for last week's fourth-round fixture against Jamaica Scorpions here created a stir, especially since he had not travelled with the Windies.

However, the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) indicated the player had “not reported to the franchise for training”, a move which “automatically makes him unavailable”.

“Players who are not on West Indies duties but are contracted to the West Indies are supposed to report to their franchise,” GCB secretary Anand Sanasie said last week.

He added: “Once he has made himself available he would be selected to play for the franchise.”

Hetmyer, along with opener Evin Lewis, was dropped from the Windies squad after failing a fitness assessment. It is expected that Hetmyer will be retested following the contest against Volcanoes, with the aim of making him available for the Twenty20 phase of the Sri Lanka tour.

Hetmyer, who played just one first class match for Jaguars last season due to West Indies commitments, will strengthen a Jaguars side which produced two anaemic batting displays against Scorpions to collapse to a seven-run defeat.

He replaces wicketkeeper/batsman Tevin Imlach in the 13-man squad.

Jaguars are now second in the six-team standings behind Barbados Pride following their second loss of the season.

SQUAD — Leon Johnson (captain), Vishaul Singh, Anthony Bramble, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Christopher Barnwell, Shimron Hetmyer, Raymon Reifer, Kevin Sinclair, Veerasammy Permaul, Devendra Bishoo, Keon Joseph, Nial Smith.