Hetmyer, Russell recalled for T20s; Lewis still sidelined

ST JOHN'S, Antigua (CMC) — Stroke-maker Shimron Hetmyer has been recalled to the West Indies squad for the two-match Twenty20 International series against Sri Lanka next month, after passing a critical fitness test.

The 23-year-old left-hander was left out of the ongoing one-day series in Sri Lanka after failing a similar fitness assessment last month. He was, however, retested during the last week following his outing for Guyana Jaguars in the domestic four-day championship, and met the minimum requirement.

However, opener Evin Lewis, who like Hetmyer also failed to meet the minimum fitness standard and was overlooked for the one-day tour, did not undergo a retest and has not been included for the upcoming matches on March 2 and 4 in Kandy.

CMC Sports understands that selectors are hopeful the left-handed opener can be retested soon so he can be available for the white-ball home series against New Zealand in July.

Meanwhile, fit-again all-rounder Andre Russell has been recalled and is now set to feature for the first time since he limped out of West Indies' ill-fated ICC 50-over World Cup campaign in England last June with a knee injury.

The 31-year-old Russell underwent surgery following the World Cup, making a successful recovery, and has since mainly focused on franchise cricket around the globe.

He has not represented West Indies in a T20 International in 19 months.

Selectors have also recalled Test and one-day batting star Shai Hope, fast bowler Oshane Thomas and left-arm spinning all-rounder, Fabian Allen to the 14-man squad.

Hope last played against Afghanistan in November before missing the series against India and Ireland, while Thomas escaped serious injury in a vehicular accident in his native Jamaica earlier this week to be fit enough to make the trip.

Allen, a member of the one-day squad, also missed the India and Ireland series, recovering from injury.

Disappointingly there is no place for Test captain and leading fast bowling-all-rounder Jason Holder who toured India last December, was then rested for the Ireland series, and has now been snubbed by selectors.

CMC Sport understands that 21- year-old fast-bowling all-rounder Sherfane Rutherford, who played all three T20s against Ireland last month, has been dropped after failing a fitness assessment.

SQUAD – Kieron Pollard (captain), Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Andre Russell, Lendl Simmons, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr, Kesrick Williams