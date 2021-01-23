High expectation of Another Affair in Knotty Overnight event

WHEN Another Affair easily brushed aside the competition in a non-winner of three races contest on the final race card for 2020 to cap off the year in fine style, trainer Gary Subratie expressed some excitement about the filly's prospects for the new year.

In fact, Subratie went even further to declare that he foresees Another Affair rolling with the proverbial big boys at the Grade One level, as she packs enough grit and talent to work her way up the ranks.

Today, Another Affair could make another step up the ladder toward that feat when she takes on 11 rivals in a three-year-old Non-Restricted Overnight Allowance event over 8 ½ furlongs (1,700m) at Caymanas Park.

This, the penultimate contest on the 10-race card, will share the spotlight with the Mortimer “Morty” Heron Memorial Cup, which is a high-claiming event for three-year-olds and upwards over seven furlongs (1,400m).

First post is 11:40 am.

Rated as one of the rising stars from the three-year-old cohort of 2020, Another Affair is as gutsy as they come – and she exhibited that trait in all the Classic races last year by placing second in the 1000 Guineas and Jamaica Oaks, as well as third in the Jamaica Derby.

Though the Michros-owned filly takes on the Overnight class for the first time, she does so as an improving sort and with the trip very much to her liking.

After winning the six-furlong contest by 1 ¾ lengths with Robert Halledeen in the saddle, Another Affair will be reunited with co-champion jockey Anthony Thomas who gave her a peach of a ride in her victory at 7 ½ furlongs on November 14 for this assignment.

Another Affair continues to move sweetly at exercise and is, without doubt, the horse to beat.

However, it is by no means expected to be smooth-sailing for her, as the likes of Double Crown, Coco Chanel, Big Bang and Rohan Kabir are sure to come a calling in the latter stages of the race.

Ian Parsard's Double Crown was all the rage prior to the Classic races but failed to live up to expectations as he had his fair share of issues to overcome.

And that he did, as he returned after a two-month break on December 23 and showed a glimpse of his capability with a comfortable, five-length win over 7 ½ furlongs (1,500m), though the competition wasn't all that fierce. Then, Double Crown looked a changed animal, and if he can reproduce that performance then he is sure to be on the business end of this.

The Rowan Mathie-conditioned Coco Chanel finished a good second in pursuing the Fan Appreciation Day Trophy over two turns on January 1.

Now better exposed to the Overnight class and in the hands of co-champion Dane Nelson, Coco Chanel can lead home rivals despite the significant increase in weight.

Big Bang has not been doing badly in recent times but was very disappointing in his last run on January 1, placing fifth in the Fan Appreciation Day event, a race he was highly touted to win going nine furlongs and 25 yards.

Still, the Anthony Nunes trainee is very much at home here and is due every respect as he is primed for a big effort – and it might very well come today.

Junior Small's Rohan Kabir is the veteran of this grade and as such, is not to be denied a chance. Rohan Kabir hit good form in his last two races, albeit over distances much shorter than the 8 ½ furlongs he will encounter tomorrow.

Tricky One, Wartime, Messi, Purple Wayne, Uncle Vinnie, Sebastian and Cryptocurrency complete the field.

Meanwhile, the Alford Brown-trained pair of Key Witness and Royal Vibes, Wayne DaCosta's Secret Traveller as well as Lazer Light and Leekout, represent the front-runners for the lone trophy race on the card.

Ones to Watch

Race 1) Balazo/Awesome Cat/Twilight Storm/Flying Bullet

Race 2) Sheboom/Helicopter/Gorgeous Gift/Daytona Belle

Race 3) Killer Bee/Night Light/Coralando/Reigning King

Race 4) Donotplaywithmagic/Jahsendblessings/Sudden Flight/Unwritten Law

Race 5) Riddim Up/Mansur Musur/Star Lee/Sweet Medicine

Race 6) Ali/Baby Star/Princess Lauren/Custer

Race 7) Secret Traveller/Royal Vibes/Lazer Light/Lord Ashton

Race 8) Let Him Fly/Excessive Force/Kholbear/Awesome Treasure

Race 9) Double Crown/Coco Chanel/Big Bang/Another Affair

Race 10) Double Jeopardy/Crafty and Ready/Executive Chief/Ajita