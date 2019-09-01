High-flying Ricketts seeks to improve on PB at Berlin World Challenge meeting

Fresh from winning the International Association of Athletics Federation (IAAF) Diamond League triple jump title on Thursday, Shanieka Ricketts will lead nine Jamaicans into action at the prestigious International Sepaktakraw (ISTAF) Berlin World Challenge meeting today.

Ricketts upset a strong field at the IAAF Diamond League final in Zurich, improving on her personal best 14.77m set last month in Lima, Peru, with a big 14.93m and will start favourite to win her pet event today.

Intermediate hurdlers Romel Lewis and Jaheel Hyde are still seeking the IAAF World Championships qualifying time of 49.30 seconds and will line up today as well.

World and Olympic Games champion Omar McLeod will lead a trio of Jamaican men in the 110-m hurdles, while Danniel Thomas-Dodd will seek to put her dissappointment in Zurich on Thursday behind her when she lines up in the shot put.

Tyquendo Tracey, meantime, will contest the men's 100m.

Ricketts, who has improved her chances of a podium position at the IAAF World Championships in Doha later this month, is rounding into form with two personal bests in under a month and is now the second-ranked female triple jumper in the world.

Two-time Commonwealth Games champion Kimberly Williams will also take part, while Portugal's Patricia Mamona with a season's best 14.42m should make the top three.

Thomas-Dodd, the number -three ranked shot putter in the world so far this year, finished in sixth place in Zurich and will hope to redeem herself today.

The Commonwealth Games and Pan American Games champion will have quality competition with Germany's Christina Schwanitz, who is ranked just below Thomas-Dodd and was third on Thursday, as well as Canada's record holder Brittany Crew and American Jessica Ramsey, who are both in the top 10 in the world.

McLeod, who is coming off a good win at the Birmingham Diamond League meeting, will be gearing up to defend his title in Doha and will face off against compatriots Ronald Levy and Orlando Bennett, as well as France's Pascal Martinot-Lagarde, the USA's Freddie Crittenden and Shane Brathwaite of Barbados.

Tracey will face a tricky men's 100-m field that will include Akani Simbine of South Africa and Canadians Aaron Brown and Andre de Grasse, all of who have all gone under 10.00 seconds already this year.

Olympic Games finalist Kemar Mowatt is the only Jamaican man with the qualifying mark for the World Championships and Lewis and Hyde still be hoping to run 49.30 seconds or lower and join him in the team.

Lewis has a season's best 49.46 seconds, while Hyde, the two-time IAAF World Under- 20 champion in 2014 and 2016, has run 49.57 seconds this year.