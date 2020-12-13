High hopes for competitive JGA Open despite 'small' field

TRYALL, Hanover — Despite a smaller than normal field with just 38 players teeing off on yesterday's first day of the 53rd Jamaica Golf Association Open presented by Aqua Bay at the Tryall Club in Tryall, Hanover, expectation are for a competitive 54-hole championships on a world-class course.

The event, which started in 1953, was in doubt up to a few months ago before the owners of the Aqua Bay Villa stepped up to sponsor the US$100,000 tournament which promises close and exciting play over the next three days.

The winner will walk away with a first prize of US$20,000 and a trophy, while the top 20 professional finishers will collect prizes.

A Pro-Am got things under way yesterday, and based on the feedback, it will be a battle against windy conditions, both along the coast and even up in the hills.

Veteran American professional David Morland, who finished a gutsy second last year after arriving in the island the same morning the event teed off, is coming into the tournament with much better preparation, but refused to accept the 'favourite' tag. His compatriot Brad Adamonis, who is playing at Tryall for the first time, had a top-five finish when the event was held at Half Moon a few years ago.

Morland, who shot 10 under par last year, two shots behind American Patrick Cover after getting just a few hours rest, is off to a better start this year, arriving in the island on Friday.

“We got a good rest and got in a practice round today with the Pro-Am and I am ready to go,” he told the Sunday Observer yesterday.

The Canadian-born player, who is accompanied by his son who will caddy for him this year, said he was not taking on the favourites tag.

“I don't know if I am or not. But I am going to go out and shoot as low as I can [and] enjoy the course. We enjoy coming here and looking forward to a good experience,” Morland said.

With four rounds at Tryall, three last year and one yesterday, Morland said he had a better understanding of the course.

“You get a better feel for it,” but added quickly, “but the winds are still a bit tricky here though, through hole number 10 we got fooled a little bit today, the wind blow in on the coast but up there in the hills it swirls around a bit,” he noted.

Adamonis, who played in a group, including Opposition Senator Janice Allen and former Minister of Tourism Dr Wykeham McNeil in Saturday's Pro-Am, says he is looking forward to a great three days of solid golf as he hopes to get into the Korn Ferry Tour in the USA.

The American, who played the Open twice at Half Moon, said: “The course is fantastic and you have to hit a lot of great shots, the greens have a lot of slope on them and that you have to be aware of then so its a great course to play.”

While he has not been able to play a lot of golf lately he said this week will be important for him.

“I am playing pretty good, I am a member of the Korn Ferry Tour but I am conditional and trying to qualify and I have been playing pretty good, shot 64 a few times and still cant get it,” Adamonis said.

Jamaica's Wesley Brown, who was tied for ninth last year, the best finish by a Jamaican, was in a confident mood yesterday after a good round in the Pro-Am.

“I was good today, I hit some good balls, I shot a couple under par,” he said, adding that the wind played a part.

“It's gusting out there now, so I had it a little but easier than those who went out after me,” noted the Jamaican.