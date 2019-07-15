High jumper Distin keeps focus on national junior record

With a few months to go in her final year as a junior athlete, Hydel High's Lamara Distin is still focused on breaking the national junior record in the high jump after coming within a centimetre of the 1.88m mark at the ISSA Boys and Girls' Championships at the National Stadium earlier this year.

On Friday's fourth day of Champs, Distin cleared 1.87m to break the 1.86m set in 2012 by Manchester High's Chanice Porter, but failed at 1.89m going after the national junior record, while retaining the title she won last year representing Vere Technical.

The national junior record of 1.88m was set in February 2011 by Kimberly Williamson, then of Edwin Allen High.

A few hours before winning the high jump Distin, who also attended Rusea's High, won the triple jump on countback, with a better card than her teammate Rhianna Phipps who had the same mark of 13.37m.

The 13.27m was also a personal best for Distin, who was a finalist in the high jump at last year's IAAF World Under-20 Championships in Tampere, Finland.

Distin, a shy individual who is ranked at number four in the world in the Women's Under-20 high jump, told the Jamaica Observer recently she is still aiming to break the record.

“I am still aiming at the national junior record; I will get it. I know I will get it in due time,” she said with an air of confidence.

She could get a big opportunity later this weekend when she participates in the Pan-American Under-20 Championships in Costa Rica, after winning the event at the JAAA/Supreme Ventures National Junior Trials in June.

Distin, who hails from Montego Bay, had a good season, completing her high school career on a high.

“I had a good season. winning the gold medals in the triple jump and high jump on the same day at Champs (and that) was great,” she said.

It was not all wins, however, as the Penn Relays remained a bogey for her when she placed fifth.

“The only let down for me was at Penn Relays. it just seems that I never do well there, I have no idea why,” Distin reasoned.

After the Pan-American Under-20 Championships this weekend her next move, she says, is to start her NCAA career, having signed with Texas A&M.

Distin said she chose the College Station based school from the many options she had because “I did my research and found that they have a very good programme”.

“When I went there (on her official visit) I liked the campus and think I will do very well there,” she ended.