High schools get computers from Reggae Marathon
Reggae Marathon, Half Marathon and 10K has handed over desktop computers to three schools which were winners of the 2019 Reggae Marathon High School Championships.
They are St Jago, which placed first in the points standings and received three desktop computers; Bellefield got two, while Jamaica College was presented with one computer, having placed third in the points standings in last year's high school championship.
Since its inception 20 years ago, Reggae Marathon, Half Marathon and 10K has donated more than 70 computers to high schools, which have competed in the annual high school competition.
“This augers well for our focus on youth development as not only do we wish to ensure the event nurtures future long distance runners, but also well-rounded academic scholars,” said Reggae Marathon, Half Marathon and 10K Race Director Alfred “Frano” Francis.
Reggae Marathon, Half Marathon and 10K has gone virtual for the 2020 event due to the COVID-19 pandemic and is already receiving great responses and engagement from participants worldwide.
Virtual race participants will be able to run anywhere, anytime for any of the three race distances — Marathon, Half Marathon or 10K — from November 14 to December 6.
Post-race participants will be required to upload their results to receive their race packet comprising a medal, Reggae Marathon shirt and bag.
In addition, the Reggae Marathon, Half Marathon and 10K partnership with the Tottori Prefecture in Japan, through the Westmoreland Municipal Corporation, will take place this year, with the participants from Tottori running the race event in Japan.
