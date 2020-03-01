Hill's challenge

Ricky Hill's enthusiasm for his upcoming role with Jamaica's national football programme could not be missed in his tone and rhetoric.

The English-born football scholar, who will spearhead a critical sublet of Jamaica's technical programme, is ready and raring to go.

More specific to the sport's language, Hill is itching to get the ball rolling.

The former England international will oversee a recruitment and development programme of the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) targeting male players 15 to 17 years old.

While the details of his engagement are still being ironed out, Hill's mandate and mission are clear.

“We [JFF and I] are very much in the process of fine-tuning specifics, but I expect things to be fully agreed on shortly. Once that is done, the JFF and myself will make an official statement.

“I am aware that [JFF] President Mike Ricketts has already given a general brief to the media about my involvement, and I share in his enthusiasm and look forward to working with the various stakeholders across Jamaica,” said the former Luton Town star.

“My role is not one that will impinge on anyone who is currently involved in the coaching set up within the Federation, and I will be focusing on the Caribbean Elite Player Development Programme Jamaica 2020,” he added.

Hill, 60, gives a sneak into his role with Jamaica's football, an appointment he has embraced heartily, clearly grateful for the opportunity to contribute nationally to his ancestral home.

“The role will entail identifying the talented young player [15-17 years old) throughout Jamaica, then assembling specific personnel who will form the nucleus of a development squad. I will then direct and deliver a coaching programme, which will assist with the ongoing development of players. The benefits will naturally mean Jamaica stops losing gifted youngsters who end up falling by the wayside,” Hill told the Jamaica Observer from his home in London recently.

Jamaica's football has haemorrhaged over the years, where talented age-group players failed to matriculate to the higher level, which is often a point of discussion, but rarely was there action to address it.

Until now, perhaps.

“My assessment based on what I have witnessed from afar confirms that being talented is not enough to navigate through the world of professional sport. Football is no different. Players must work on all aspects of their game. It has always baffled me slightly how the young Jamaican player has had difficulty in creating a greater presence as a youth player outside of their domestic territory.

“I am aware that there have been successes in players managing to secure scholarship opportunities abroad, particularly in the USA, but am at a loss in understanding why very few have managed to catch the eye of recruiters from the professional environment throughout the European region. The foundation of all senior international sides lies within their Federations 'pathway programmes' that identify talent whilst young, helps nurture and develop that talent amongst their junior sides, which will help them transition from a junior member, who will then potentially be elevated into the senior groups,” noted Hill, in an attempt to put a perspective on the issue.

A former England Under-18 and Under-21 representative, Hill is aware that jurisdictions like Jamaica will not manage to have proper functioning transition systems due to a lack of key infrastructural elements.

“By experiencing life within the junior sides, which generally will adopt a similar philosophy as implemented at the senior level, it then becomes an easier transition for all talented youngsters to make the necessary adjustment if they have continued developing at the required rate to warrant selection to the senior side.

“Understandably, the development of the player personnel between the ages of 17 to 21 is much easier to attain within countries which have professional structures that encompass all levels of the game - first team, reserve Team, Under-23s, Under-18s, Under-16s, and so on, which is common throughout the European football environments.

“I realise that economically the professional league in Jamaica does not have the capabilities due to match the economic disparity of the aforementioned environments to deliver the type of support required to those young talented 17 to 21 year olds at their respective clubs, in which the youngsters' talents can be developed at the same rate as those in a more advantageous situation. I believe the JFF, under the guidance of President Ricketts, Vice-President Bruce Gaynor and General Secretary Dalton Wint are not only aware of the circumstances, but are actively attempting to change that landscape,” Hill reasoned.

The former Tampa Bay Rowdies player/coach says building for the future cannot start too soon, as it is never too late.

“The JFF is building for the future and they have identified a clear method for Jamaican players to improve. I am delighted that they trust in me with my experience to deliver the missing ingredients that will enable footballers in Jamaica to fulfil their true potential.

“Should the JFF require my services to support other areas of the organisation, I am happy to have the conversation, but all they have asked of me to do right no is to help to identify and develop the young footballers, which is a great honour,” Hill said.

The former Leicester City midfielder underlined the importance of the age-group level to the overall growth and development at the senior planks of club and country.

“As a former England Under-18 and Under-21 international before my transition into the senior squad took place, I believe that those programmes were critical in terms of developing the talent pool that would hopefully one day make the step up into the senior international side.

“It is not solely from a playing perspective that development has to be nurtured. Once selected for a national pool squad, it should empower those selected in the knowledge that they have been selected as one of the best 23 players in the country. With that honour, it should create a desire to maintain their own personal standing within the squad for as long as they can,” said Hill, who played three full senior international matches for England during the 1980s.

He added that exposure at the age-group level serves as a dress rehearsal for the next step in terms “discipline, maturity, responsibilities, attitude and standards”.

“These life lessons at the youth national team level will aid the development of the person as much as the footballer, ultimately making the step up from youth team representation into the senior national team seamless, should they be at the required football standard,” Hill asserted.

The former Le Havre player, who was born to Jamaican parents, has framed initial goals as he prepares for the new chapter of a colourful career as player and coach.

“In the short term, I would envisage that I will spend some time familiarising myself with the standard of the youth players throughout the region. I am hoping to meet coaches, school teachers, volunteers and other members of the communities who play such a vital role in the lives of young people and players.

“The medium-term would be in having held showcase events I would then be in the position to select groups of players in which to begin my development programme. Finally, the long-term aim is to help with the continued development of the young talented player, hoping to add my knowledge and expertise to the existing development taking place and administered by the existing coaches.

“If we are fortunate, there will be a number of players who will display the necessary essential characteristics in order for them to potentially be considered of a standard that enables them to be presented to senior Professional clubs abroad, potentially enabling them to perhaps pursue an opportunity to try and emulate fellow top professional players such as Raheem Sterling, Leon Bailey, Andre Blake and other high profiled Jamaican players who are currently competing in the best leagues in the world,” said Hill.

He admitted, however, that his measure on talent level in Jamaica requires a first-hand look to be able to gauge it.

“Firstly, my knowledge of the Jamaican youth player is extremely limited, restricted to the odd times when I have had the opportunity to catch footage of tournaments that youth national sides have competed at, and also the Olympic tournaments along with certain friendly matches.

“However, when observing individuals in a scouting capacity I generally look at the person's demeanour initially (are they mentally engaged in the game?). That first observation allows me to discern whether the player will have the right aptitude in then impressing as a footballer. In my opinion it is crucial that a player displays a certain amount of soccer IQ in respect to their overall game.

“I then critique the other fundamentals that are generally required in order to be considered an efficient footballer — things such as first touch, preparation before receiving the ball, movement with and without the ball, timing and weight of pass, anticipation, physical condition, awareness, concentration, execution, focus, etcetera,” Hill stated.

On his long list of coaching credits, Hill has coached at the youth level at Sheffield Wednesday (Under-19) and Tottenham Hotspur (Under-17), and as manager for Luton Town and Trinidad and Tobago's San Juan Jabloteh.