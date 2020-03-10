Hillel, Sts Peter & Paul capture Mayberry Investments Prep/Primary Swim Meet

Six records were broken at the 22nd edition of the Mayberry Investments Limted All-island Primary/Prep Swim Meet, as Hillel Academy and Sts Peter and Paul Preparatory School captured the prep school girls' and boys' titles at the National Aquatic Centre recently.

Hillel Academy tallied 244 points for victory on the girls' side, ahead of Sts Peter and Paul Preparatory School with 234, and Mona Preparatory School (224 points). However, Sts Peter and Paul Preparatory School turned the tables to take the boys' honours with 257 points ahead of Hillel Academy (244 points) and Mona Preparatory School (118 points).

Jessie Ripoll Primary School took the primary school crown with 91 points on the girls' side, but Excelsior Primary School finished tops in the boys' section on 34 points ahead of Windward Road Primary School with 30 points.

Hillel Academy's boys' 7-8 200m freestyle relay team of Arush Rochlani, Justin Davis, Noah Parker, and Cameron Brown clocked a record 2:32.09 minutes, lowering the previous mark of 2:37.95 minutes.

The girls' 9-10 200m freestyle relay team of Noire Hunter, Imani-Leigh Hall, Melanie Davis, and Kara Hutchinson followed suit with a record 2:18.72 clocking that bettered the old mark of 2:20.59 minutes.

Samantha Selvon of Mona Preparatory School was also among the record breakers, winning the girls' 11-12 50m freestyle in 30.21 seconds, erasing the previous mark of 31.05 seconds.

Kai Radcliffe of The Queen's Preparatory School established a new mark in the boys' 9-10 50m breaststroke, clocking 40.17 seconds to lower 40.76 seconds, while Renee Chung of Junior World Preparatory School won the girls' 11-12 50m butterfly in a record 34.63 seconds. Her time just lowered the previous mark of 34.84 seconds.

Meanwhile, Brandon Wong of American International School of Kingston (AISK) won the boys' 11-12 50m butterfly in a new time of 33.44 seconds, just lowering the old record of 33.83 seconds.

Radcliffe later won the boys' 11-12 high-point trophy with 26 points, with Chung taking the girls' honours with 34 points. Excelsior Primary School's Waldon McIntosh also shared in the 11-12 spoils with 34 points.

The 9-10 categories were topped by Rhys Hunter of Mount Alvernia Preparatory School with 36 points and Jessie Ripoll Primary School's Zaviya Cameron with 34 points, while Kai Lawson of St Hugh's Preparatory School took the boys' six and under high point trophy with 18 points.

Finally, Justin Jefferson (20 points) of Reach Academy and Zoya Hawes (29 points) of Jessie Ripoll Primary School won the boys' and girls' 7-8 high-point trophies, respectively.