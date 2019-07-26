History-making Jamaican gymnasts ready to strut stuff at Pan Am Games

Jamaica's artistic gymnasts know very well that a winning effort begins with preparation, and so their build-up to the Pan American Games has been one of concentrated intensity.

After all, their historic qualification to parade the country's gymnastics prowess in both the men's and women's competitions for the first time at the games in Lima, Peru, was not by chance, but by preparation.

The five artistic gymnasts — Reiss Beckford, Danusia Francis, Kiara Richmond, Caleb Faulkner, and Olympian Toni-Ann Williams— wasted little time to get going in sharpening up their respective routines ahead of competition in the South American nation.

British-born Francis, the most experienced member of the female team, firmly believes that preparation is what allows success to happen naturally and that is the foundation of motivation for her and her teammates, as they aim to impress when they get into action at the Villa El Salvador Sports Centre tomorrow.

The men will bow into action on Sunday.

“It was really amazing to see that we have two teams here and that makes me really excited. The build-up has been good, the last six weeks I have worked really hard to polish my routines and get them to the level I want for these games and I am sure my teammates have done the same.

“We are very excited to be making history for Jamaica; we are all supporting each other and all the other athletes here representing Jamaica. It's great to be amongst all the other sports and just looking forward to go out there and give it our best,” Francis told the Jamaica Observer from the team's base in Peru, yesterday.

Having taken lessons from her last outing in the arena in Peru, where they secured qualification late last year, Francis is hoping their return to the South American capital will be an even more rewarding experience on this occasion.

Interestingly, that qualifier was the first outing for Francis in the national team since the 2015 World Championships in Scotland.

“The last competition wasn't terrible; it was just not my overall best. But, I definitely learnt some lessons along the way and those are things I have worked on. I have managed to add upgrades on three of my events and I'm feeling excited and confident to preform them here in Peru,” she noted.

Francis, 25, who was a reserve athlete for Great Britain's team at the 2012 Summer Olympics, also expressed delight in having Olympian Williams back in action for Jamaica.

Williams, 23, has suffered a series of injuries over the past year, one of which was a dislocated elbow during her preparation for the Pan Am qualifiers.

However, the American-based Williams was on hand in Peru to offer morale support to her teammates and her presence in competition on this occasion has certainly added to the confidence level of her teammates.

“Since it's our first time here at the Pan American Games, we are hoping to make our mark and have a clean competition, competing to the best of our abilities. If we do that there's a chance of making some finals and participating in any finals will be a huge success for us,” Francis shared.

“So I hope we can all go out there and put on an impressive show and make our country proud, and we also hope this can be a confidence booster and a dress rehearsal heading into the World Championships this October, which is our Olympic qualifier,” she added.