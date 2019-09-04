Holder admits Windies punched above weight class against India

WHILE conceding West Indies were punching above their weight class throughout the 0-2 Test series loss to top-ranked India, captain Jason Holder shone light on the handful of positives on Monday.

The Caribbean side had previously sustained 0-3 and 0-2 defeats in the Twenty20 and One-Day Internationals.

And after losing the first Test at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua and Barbuda by 318 runs, West Indies — the number eighth-ranked Test cricket side — suffered another heavy blow, going down by 257 runs in the second match at Sabina Park in Jamaica.

“We were outplayed by the Indians. I thought they played some really good cricket,” Holder, 27, told journalists during a post-match interview on Monday.

The frail West Indies batting unit could only manage 117 and 210, while India, who lost the toss and were put to bat first on a grass-covered pitch, made 416 and 168-4 declared.

“They put us under pressure right throughout the entire series — our batters just weren't able to answer the call. I thought our bowlers did an outstanding job, a wonderful effort over the first and second innings, but not enough rough runs on the board,” he explained.

In all the despair there were fleeting moments of West Indian grit while being dealt their first Test series loss at home in two years.

Medium pacer Holder took 5-77 in the first innings and reached 100 wickets in Tests. His seam bowling partner Kemar Roach was inches short of a hat-trick in the second innings, and was outstanding throughout the series. Roach went to 193 career wickets, past legendary fast bowler Wes Hall to ninth in the list of West Indies wicket takers.

“Kemar has been outstanding and I just said to him in the dressing room, and all the time, that he is one of my motivating factors. You see the effort he comes and gives it just really pushes me,” said the regional team skipper.

Burly off spinner Rahkeem Cornwall, playing his first Test, was a threat with the ball against the vaunted India batting line-up.

“Rahkeem came in and probably did a fairly reasonable job. He held things together quite nicely from one end, and allowed the seamers to express themselves from the other end. He didn't get the wickets we were probably looking for, but I think his job was well done,” Holder said.

Debutant wicketkeeper/batsman Jahmar Hamilton — third in line behind the injured pair of Shane Dowrich and Shai Hope — did an admirable job with the gloves at Sabina Park and took several key catches.

Even in the midst of the batting woes there was the odd silver lining.

Shamarh Brooks, in only his second Test, made 50 to top-score in the second innings.

On Monday, Jermaine Blackwood made a typically bubbly 38 in the second innings after entering as a concussion substitute for Darren Bravo, the victim of a blow to the helmet on the previous afternoon.

“Darren obviously went down with a concussion. Jermaine was around, he's been in the fold before and to see him get the opportunity today — he showed a lot of character, a lot of guts and to be sprung into play at such short notice I think he responded well,” he told reporters.

Holder said that there is a base to build on.

“In Test cricket, we've done reasonably well over the last two or three years. This was a bad series for us obviously, but we've had lots of success in Test cricket. Not primarily winning series, but we've won quite a few Test matches in the last two or three years. So I'm not too disheartened by the Test performance.

“I think we've got enough here in this Test group to encourage us to keep going. We just got to put it together more often than not. We've got match winners with the ball and we've been finding one or two bright spots with the bat, but just not the consistency,” he argued.

