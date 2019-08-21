Holder, Dottin claim top honours at WIPA/CWI Awards Ceremony

ST JOHN'S, Antigua (CMC) — West Indies captain Jason Holder captured the top two men's awards while veteran all-rounder Deandra Dottin dominated the women's, to highlight the West Indies Players' Association/Cricket West Indies Awards ceremony here Monday night.

The 27-year-old Holder walked away with the Test Player of the Year award along with the Player of the Year, as reward for his recent exploits with bat and ball.

An attractive lower order batsman, Holder gathered 565 runs in eight Tests during the period under consideration — April, 2018 to March, 2019 — including a monumental maiden Test double-hundred against England in the first Test at Bridgetown last January.

That innings — an unbeaten 202 — propelled West Indies to a 381-run victory, laying the foundation for a 2-1 series win and the recapture of the Wisden Trophy for the first time in a decade.

During the same period Holder captured 40 wickets with his steady medium pace, and last February was installed as the number one Test all-rounder in the ICC player rankings.

Dottin, meanwhile, took home the T20 International Player of the Year, ODI Player of the Year and Player of the Year awards in a clean sweep of the women's category.

The right-hander averaged 41 with the bat in six One-Day Internationals and also picked up 15 wickets at 13 runs apiece with her sharp medium pace. In T20 Internationals, the 28-year-old averaged nearly 33 and snared 14 wickets.

Not surprisingly, elegant right-hander Shai Hope picked up ODI Player of the Year for a second-successive season. The 25-year-old averaged 63 from 16 matches and lashed three hundreds — all coming in the space of seven innings last year on the tour of the Asian subcontinent.

Meanwhile, all-rounder Keemo Paul was named T20 International Player of the Year, while rookie fast bowler Oshane Thomas was named Emerging Player of the Year.

Award winners

Test Player of the Year: Jason Holder

ODI Player of the Year: Shai Hope

T20 Player of the Year: Keemo Paul

Emerging Player of the Year: Oshane Thomas

Women's T20I Player of the Year: Deandra Dottin

Women's ODI Player of the Year: Deandra Dottin

First-class Team of the Year: Guyana

Championship Player of the Year: Rahkeem Cornwall

Super 50 Player of the Year: Yanick Ottley

Caribbean T20 Player of the Year: Andre Russell

Under-19 Player of the Year: Joshua Bishop

Under-19 Team of the Year: Trinidad & Tobago

Umpire of the Year: Joel Wilson

Player of the Year: Jason Holder

Women's Player of the Year: Deandra Dottin