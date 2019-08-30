Holder embraces challenge to bat higher

Those hoping to see all-rounder Jason Holder bat higher in the order could have their wish as West Indies host India at Sabina Park in the second Test, starting today.

Holder, the West Indies skipper, has been one of the team's most consistent batsmen over the past two years. He averages 33.27 in Tests, many times batting as low as eight.

In 38 matches in the format, he has scored three centuries, with a best of 202 not out.

In the first-Test defeat to India days ago, he was assured in hitting 39, but ran out of batting partners and was ninth man out. Only Roston Chase (48) scored more for the regional side.

“You probably might see me come up the order,” Holder, 27, told journalists yesterday after prompted by a question.

“It's something I obviously wanted to do for a long time, [but] based on the team composition I've been asked to bowl a lot of overs. And that's primarily my role up front, just to be a workhorse and try to keep the runs flow down,” added the man who averages an excellent 27.96 with his medium pace bowling.

“I've had a lot of success with the ball as well, and having to bowl 20, 30-odd overs and coming back to bat high has been difficult. But hopefully if we can ease the burden off myself and people like Roston Chase then we pay a bit more attention to our batting and lead the charge in that area,” the six-foot seven-inch Holder argued.

Last year, Holder had particularly strong performances against visiting teams Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

He claimed 28 wickets in a combined five Tests against both teams.

Against Sri Lanka — in a three-Test series which ended 1-1 — and in the first Test against Bangladesh his default batting position was number seven, while in the second Test at Sabina he dropped a place to allow for the addition of a sixth specialist batsman.

With a top score of 74 against Sri Lanka, Holder had compiled over 200 runs at an average close to 40 across those five matches.

Asked about the possibility of playing an extra bowler for this Test, Holder kept his cards close to his chest.

“It could be a combination that we could likely go with. I'd still like to leave it to the very, very last minute to give ourselves the best chance to see how the conditions shape up in the morning.

“Having said that, whatever 11 that we [go with] we still got to get some runs. We've been short of a few runs the last couple of innings, and obviously here at Sabina Park is another opportunity for our batters to get some runs on the board,” Holder said.

He added: “The guys are really up for it. This is an opportunity for us to level the series. There's no point playing tentatively or half-hearted, we've just got to come and put up a really good show. It's something we've really done well in the past — we tend to respond well when we're under pressure so I expect the guys to be really up for this challenge tomorrow.”

— Sanjay Myers