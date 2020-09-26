Holder replaces Marsh in Sunrisers campaign

LONDON, England (CMC) — Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad has signed West Indies Test Captain Jason Holder as a replacement for the injured Mitchell Marsh for the rest of the season.

The Australian all-rounder Marsh was forced out of Monday's opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore with a twisted ankle after sending down only four deliveries, and even though he batted, suffered a first-ball 'duck' and had to be helped from the field.

Holder is expected to immediately fly to the United Arab Emirates, but will not become available until he has completed a mandatory week-long quarantine on arrival.

The 28-year-old Barbadian is fresh from an unsuccessful campaign in the Caribbean Premier League earlier this month, where his Barbados Tridents produced a tepid performance in failing to defend their title.

Holder managed only 192 runs at an average of 21 and picked up 10 wickets with his medium pace at nearly 22 apiece and an economy rate of six and half.

More known for his exploits in Tests, where he is currently the top-ranked all-rounder and number five in the bowler's rankings, Holder has had limited appearances in T20 Internationals for West Indies, appearing in just 17.

Holder has previously represented Sunrisers, along with Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), but has made only 11 appearances in the IPL, the last of which was four years ago for KKR.