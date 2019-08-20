Holder retains all-rounder top spot ahead of Antigua Test

LONDON, England (CMC) — West Indies captain Jason Holder has retained his all-rounder top-ranking ahead of Thursday's start of the two-Test series against India in Antigua.

The 27-year-old Barbadian topped the all-rounders' charts in Tests back in January, following his stunning double hundred in the first Test against England at Bridgetown that propelled the home side to a massive 381-run victory.

Holder also picked up two wickets in that match, to move up two places to the top rung.

He will lead West Indies in the opening Test at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, where he will look to further solidify his status in the rankings.

Holder is also the highest ranked West Indian in the bowling charts at number eight, having retained that spot while fellow bowler Kemar Roach has also retained his 11th place ranking.

Speedster Shannon Gabriel is the other West Indies bowler in the top 20 at number 12.

Australian pacer Pat Cummins sits on top the bowling rankings, with South African seamer Kagiso Rabada second, and veteran England seamer Jimmy Anderson, third.

In the batting rankings, West Indies opener Kraigg Brathwaite is the highest-ranked Caribbean player at 36th, with Holder popping up at 37th.

Roston Chase (41st), Shane Dowrich (46th) and Shimron Hetmyer (48th) round out the top 50.

India captain Virat Kohli tops the charts, with Australian Steve Smith having climbed one place to second spot, and New Zealand Kane Williamson lying third.