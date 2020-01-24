Holder's spell leaves Scorpions wobbly on day one

YOUNG fast bowler Chemar Holder unleashed a fiery late afternoon spell to leave Jamaica Scorpions floundering on 53-6 in response to Barbados Pride's 219 on the opening day of the regional four-day cricket match at Sabina Park in Kingston.

Scores: Pride 219 (66.5 overs); Scorpions 53-6 (15.3 overs)

Holder's dismissal of the Scorpions all-rounder Rovman Powell — off what turned out to be the last ball yesterday — gave him his third five-wicket haul in first-class cricket.

Grenadian-born wicketkeeper/batsman Denis Smith, unbeaten on seven, is set to return to the crease at today's 10:00 am resumption.

Earlier, the Pride were led by half-century knocks from left-handers Sheyne Moseley and Kyle Mayers, while pacer Marquino Mindley claimed four wickets for the Scorpions.

When the Scorpions batted, Holder, 21, seized the spotlight, taking the first four wickets en route to figures of 5-21.

The hosts, without in-form batsman Paul Palmer due to an injured left hand, began the day by winning the toss in sunny conditions. They sent the Pride to take first strike on a pitch which had a light covering of live grass.

It was a decision that paid dividends, as though the Scorpions sent down as many as 14 no-balls, they ripped through the Pride in the afternoon.

It was slow going in the morning session as openers Moseley and West Indies Test batsman Kraigg Brathwaite patiently pieced together a 52-run partnership.

Medium pacer Powell, who along with pacer Nicholson Gordon, was the main no-ball culprit, had the first breakthrough. Captain Brathwaite (25) missed while playing across the line to a full and straight delivery and was trapped leg before wicket.

Shamarh Brooks (zero) chased a wide delivery from Powell, with the ball hitting the splice of the bat and flying to gully for Brandon King to snap up, diving acrobatically to his right.

The visitors went to lunch at 67-2, but left-hander Jonathan Carter (11) was dismissed after the break, mistiming a drive off Gordon for Powell to catch at short mid-on.

Moseley, who was solid in his top score of 64, went softly, flicking a delivery for deep backward square leg fielder Oraine Williams to take an easy catch. Moseley hit six fours and a six off 127 deliveries.

The 25-year-old Mindley got in on the act thereafter, beating Shane Dowrich's defence with a ball that clipped the top of off stump. Dowrich, the West Indies wicketkeeper/batsman made 14.

Barbados made it to the tea break at 166-5, but the Scorpions, led by Mindley, were rampant in the final session.

Mayers hit Powell for a straight six that brought him to 50, but the bowler had the last laugh when he had him caught by at deep backward point. Mayers struck eight fours and a six in his 61-ball 53.

Mindley then accounted for Nurse (17), Warrican (zero) and Harding (zero) as Barbados stalled at 207.

Pacer Derval Green, who bowled without much luck, got the final wicket when he had Kemar Roach (nine) caught behind by Smith.

In their reply, the Scorpions reached 26 before losing their first wicket. But thereafter Holder proved irrepressible.

Opener Oraine Williams (three) was the first to go, wafting outside off stump to a short and wide ball from Holder and was caught behind by Dowrich.

And Holder added four more late in the day.

Brandon King (three), flashing away from his body, inside-edged a ball onto his stumps, while Jermaine Blackwood (one) played with hard hands and was caught at short leg by Moseley.

Holder, bowling with pace and getting steep bounce, got one to lift at left-hand opener Campbell who edged to Carter at slip. Campbell has so far top-scored with 26.

West Indies Test bowler Roach was not to be left out. He got a ball to jag back from outside off stump and breach Nkrumah Bonner's defence as the Scorpions hobbled to 39-5. Bonner made a duck.

With plenty resting on his shoulders, Powell injudiciously played a lofted cover drive, but was comfortably caught by Brooks, leaving the Scorpions with plenty to do if they are to mount a comeback.