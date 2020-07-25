Holder says prospect of winning series sufficient motivation for players

WEST INDIES Captain Jason Holder says the prospect of winning a Test series on English soil for the first time in over three decades is all the motivation his players need in the decisive match which bowled off yesterday at Old Trafford.

The three-Test series is all square at 1-1, after the visitors slumped to a 113-run loss to England at Old Trafford on Monday.

Some fine bowling performances had powered West Indies to a four-wicket victory in the opening Test at The Ageas Bowl.

The batting unit took the brunt of the blame for the second-Test defeat, collapsing at a critical stage in the first-innings reply.

But especially given the minimal respite between matches, a few fitness cracks were exposed within the unchanged bowling set-up.

While England rotated their seamers, West Indies fielded the same pace attack of Shannon Gabriel, Kemar Roach, Alzarri Joseph and Holder for the first two matches.

Joseph suffered from a right-arm strain — though he was later called on to bowl on the final morning of the Test — while Gabriel, who starred in the first match, was markedly off his best in the second.

“Having the Test matches — short turnaround such as it has been — has been tough,” Holder said during a virtual press conference.

“No doubt, both teams will be feeling it, but look, we've got enough motivation to keep pushing. We've got a chance to win this series,” he told journalists.

England are ranked fourth in the world in Tests, while West indies are in eighth position.

And West Indies — the Wisden Trophy holders after beating the Englishmen 2-1 in the Caribbean last year — have not won a Test series in England since 1988. The previous series between the two teams in England finished 2-1 in favour of the hosts.

For this series West Indies have plenty of options, after travelling with an unusually large squad of 25 players which includes 10 reserves. The move ensures readily available replacements in light of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Roddy Estwick, the team's assistant coach, said the players who missed out on the opening two Tests have all been kept sharp with constant net sessions during and in-between the matches.

“I'm really surprised how well the seamers have gone. They're bowling decent lines [and] they are bowling decent pace, so it just goes to show we've got adequate backup in the seam department.

“The whole group has really impressed…the [large] amount of work they [players] have put in, and they continue to ask questions. They are improving tremendously,” he told journalists during a press conference on Wednesday.