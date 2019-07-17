Honey Ryda to pick the Lottery Ticket in Non-Restricted Overnight Allowance event
Following her disappointing eighth-place finish on last, Honey Ryda has put in some consistent workouts on her return to exercise and looks all set to bounce back in today's top-rated $1-million Non-Restricted Overnight Allowance event over 5 ½ furlongs (1,100m) at Caymanas Park.
Despite being neglected at odds of 18-1, Honey Ryda was expected to figure prominently in the Overnight Allowance event over six furlongs (1,200m) on June 1. However, she was one-paced and was beaten by six lengths for her eighth-place finish behind Zephyr, as well as Lottery Ticket, who is present in today's line-up.
Honey Ryda has raced two times over this distance and both runs were victories for the four-year-old chestnut filly by Adore The Gold, out of the Conquistador mare Kathythetraina.
The race won't be as easy for the Richard Azan trainee, as stiff competition will surely come from the likes of My Sister, My Super Girl and Lottery Ticket, making sure Honey Ryda is pushed to her maximum limit.
The three-year-old and upwards event is positioned as the seventh race on the 10-race card, with a post time of 4:25 pm. First race is at 12:50 pm.
Honey Ryda had clocked 1:06.4 minutes for 1,100 metres with 5 furlongs (1,000m) in 1:00.4 minutes, on July 8. Three days later Honey Ryda paced 1,000 metres in 1:09.3 minutes, showing that she is ready.
She had returned to competitive racing from an eight-month break on May 18 and ran rivals off their legs, winning by three-parts of a length over El Profesor and Wartime in 1:06.3 minutes over today's distance — so she has a good chance of winning this one.
My Sister is a very capable and tough competitor but she has lost some form of late, with her last three runs being unplaced efforts. She has the class and should be very competitive here, but she will have to step up some more if victory is to be achieved.
My Super Girl steps up here to compete against these on the back of a commanding 2 ¾-length win in 1:12.4 minutes over 1,200 metres, on June 6. She has speed and class and should run well here.
Honey Ryda's main danger is Lottery Ticket. The six-year-old bay mare was very disappointing on last, when finishing in 12th place some 20 lengths behind stable companion Dysfunctional over a mile on July 10. Lottery Ticket gets a journey which should be more to her liking, being a come-from-behind sprinter, and should be able to run a much better race here.
Ones to watch
Race 1) Beach Boy/Raw Liquid/Money Marshall
Race 2) Emperor's Treasure/Sonofaking/Harbour Deen
Race 3) Ballon d'Or/Brave Prospect/Mirabilis
Race 4) Black Point/Mother Nature/Mrs Kim
Race 5) Chief of State, K J Express/Miss In Kiss
Race 6) Soul Cure/Choo Choo Express/Casual Drink
Race 7) Honey Ryda/Lottery Ticket/My Sister
Race 8) Distrubin di Peace/Silva Crass/Lion of Judah
Race 9) Livi's Outrageous/Celebration/Blind Faith
Race 10) Chief Prospect/Also Correct/Bay Commander
