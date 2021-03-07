Honours even at second JAAA Qualification Trials series at JC

There were fewer events for the second staging of the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA) Qualification Trials series at Jamaica College yesterday than at week one.

Only the sprint hurdles and 100m were contested on the day for the boys, as a limited number of schools participated at Hope Road after the decision was made late on Friday to switch all field events to Excelsior High.

Rusea's High have produced a number of fine sprint hurdlers in recent years and Jordani Woodley is keen on continuing that burgeoning tradition. He took the Class One 110m hurdles in 13.71s, winning heat four just ahead of Rahyme Christian of Clarendon College (13.80s). Jerome Campbell of Calabar High, who won Heat Three in 13.88s, was third overall.

Jevon Nelson of Calabar High, who ran all alone in Heat Five, showed that focus and concentration are critical as he registered the fastest time in Class Two, stopping the clock at 14.49s to take gold. Daniel Wright of Excelsior High, who won the first heat in 14.76, was second overall, while Heat Three winner Jay-Zyre Turner of Jamaica College was third in 14.79s.

Rohan Watson of York Castle High won the first of eight heats in the Class One 100m in 10.73s and that turned out to be the fastest time of the day. Rajay Morris of Clarendon College won the penultimate heat in 10.74s for second place overall, while Alexavi Monfries of Excelsior High won Heat Five in 10.77s to record the third-fastest time of the day.

The powerfully built Mark Manley of Calabar High was the clear winner of the Class Two boys' 100m in 11.03s, more than a second faster than Ryeem Walker of Excelsior High, who was second in 11.18s and Andre Grant of Jamaica College who was third in 11.20s.

Malik Carridice of Vere Technical took the Class Three event in 11.61s. Taj-Oniel Gordon of Kingston College was second in 11.71s, and Ainsley McGregor of Wolmer's Boys was third in 11.83s as preparation continues for the possible staging of the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys' and Girls' Athletics Championships at the end of April.

— Dwayne Richards