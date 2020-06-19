Hope challenges batting teammates to step up to the wicket

WEST INDIES batsman Shai Hope says players will have to step up to fill the hole left by the absence of left-handers Darren Bravo and Shimron Hetmyer.

The Caribbean side, in the United Kingdom since June 9, is scheduled to play three Test matches against England next month after the tour was rescheduled due to the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Bravo, Hetmyer and pacer Keemo Paul opted out of the tour because of the pandemic, leaving concerns about the lack of experience in the batting line-up.

“We really just want [players] to put their hands up. It's key for us that we as batters put those runs on the board for the bowlers to defend,” Hope, 26, said while addressing the media during Tuesday's virtual press conference from the team's current camp in Manchester.

England, rated fourth in the global Test rankings, start favourites against eighth-ranked West Indies.

The last time the teams met — in 2019 — West Indies, captained by Jason Holder, were surprising 2-1 victors in the Caribbean, giving them the Wisden Trophy.

Hope was far from his best, gathering only 119 runs in five innings against the visiting Englishmen.

In that series, the West Indies' top batting performers came from the middle to low order.

Holder, currently rated the world's top Test cricket all-rounder, averaged 114.5 after belting a career-best 202 not out.

Wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich and middle-order batsman Roston Chase struck a century apiece to end with averages of 51 and 40, respectively.

Notably, Hope has fared well in England. When West Indies visited there on the 2017 Test tour they lost 1-2, but their memorable five-wicket victory at Headingley was highlighted by Hope becoming the first player to score two hundreds — 147 and 118 not out — in a first-class match at the venue.

Opener Kraigg Brathwaite was also impressive, notching scores of 134 and 95.

Hope said it is imperative that the top order set meaningful foundations for others to build on.

“It's very important [to score big runs], especially with the team dynamic that we have right now — we are missing a few key players. It's very important for us top-order batters to get those runs on the board, especially in the first part of the game, to see off the new ball, and make it easier for the batters down the line. As soon as you get those starts you've got to make sure you capitalise and go big for the side,” the stylish batsman explained.

The return tour to England was originally set to run from May to June but was postponed due to the coronavirus, which causes the COVID-19 disease.

The three matches are to be played without on-site spectators in cricket's first-ever biosecure Test series. Biosecure measures are designed to reduce the risk of transmission of infectious diseases.

The opening Test is set to begin July 8 at The Ageas Bowl in Southampton, while the second and third matches are to be staged at Old Trafford in Manchester, starting July 16 and 24, respectively.

West Indies have travelled with 25 players to allow for squad matches and to ensure replacements are readily available in case of illness or injury.

Players from both teams will be required to avoid members of the public and to follow physical distancing guidelines while on tour.