Hoping COVID-19 relents

Mandeville , Manchester — COVID-19 means completion of the Inter-Secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA)/Grace schoolboy cricket season seems unlikely.

However, coach of the Clarendon College Under-19 cricket team Dwight Stewart is happy and proud that after 36 years in the cold, the Chapelton-based school has reached the final of the ISSA Grace Headley Cup for rural schools.

After upsetting defending champions Manchester High in the quarter-final round, Clarendon College had first innings advantage over St Catherine-based Charlemont High in a drawn semi-final game two weeks ago.

Should ISSA give the go-ahead for the Grace Headley Cup cricket final to be played at any time in the next few months, Clarendon College will meet many-time winners St Elizabeth Technical High School (STETHS).

The top school in Jamaican schoolboy cricket for close to 40 years, STETHS reached the 2020 final after getting the better of Tacky High School on first innings in their drawn semi-final.

Stewart, a 36-year-old fast-bowler who played a single first-class game for Jamaica in 2005, said he and his squad had been looking forward to matching the exploits of Clarendon College footballers when the novel coronavirus disease crisis intervened. The Clarendon College football team won the all-rural daCosta Cup and all-island Olivier Shield in 2018 and again in 2019.

And though he recognises the strength and tradition of STETHS in cricket, Stewart says he believes his team has what is required to overcome.

“I believe we can beat STETHS,” he said. “Remember we beat the defending champions and we are confident while recognising we mustn't get over-excited and we must stay disciplined. Hopefully, we will get a chance to prove ourselves,” said Stewart.

Summarised scores in the two semi-final games:

At Chedwin Park, St Catherine, STETHS 236 for 7 declared with Odane Thompson 60 not out, Lenox Simpson, 59, Joseph Simpson, 47. Bowling for Tacky High School off spinner Zendi Williams grabbed three for 67, pacer Oshaun Ennis two for 42. Tacky High School were bowled out for 78, with Williams making 22. Bowling for STETHS, leg-spinner Javid Simpson took four wickets for 10, left-arm spinner Jermaine Mendoza, two for six, and pacer Andre Blake two for 24.

STETHS, batting a second time reached 120 for for three with Zavier Burton, 30, Lennox Simpson 24 not out, Joseph Simpson 17 not out. Bowling for Tacky High School, Jevaughn Hill took two for 32.

At Sir P's Oval, Clarendon, the hosts batting first made 254 all out with Shakiel Weir stroking 91 and Kenardo Cameron, 36, against Charlemont High School's left-arm spinner Travis Dwyer, who took four for 74 and medium pacer Deidre Lewis with two for 45. In reply, Charlemont High School were dismissed for 147, with Jevartaye Hutchinson making 52 and Leon Porter 51 against left-arm spinner Chevonie Grant with five for 33 and off-spinner Rahiem Lewis with two for 30.

Clarendon College batting a second time were 141 for six with Justin Walters making 58 and Kenardo Cameron 25 against Travis Dwyer, who took four for 26.

— Garfield Myers