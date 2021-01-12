Horror show continues for Fletcher as Stars slip near bottom

ADELAIDE, Australia (CMC) — Andre Fletcher failed again and so did Melbourne Stars, suffering their fifth defeat in six outings with a five-wicket loss to Adelaide Strikers on Monday, to slip to one from bottom in the eight-team standings.

Defending an inadequate 149 for seven off their 20 overs at Adelaide Oval, Stars struck telling blows but Jonathan Wells's 36, Phil Salt's 31 and an unbeaten 22 from Ryan Gibson was enough to put the hosts over the line with an over to spare.

The result sent each side in opposite directions in the table, with Strikers moving up to third on 20 points and Stars falling to seventh on 16 points.

Fletcher, who has struggled for the entire Big Bash campaign, once again never found his touch and was first out for 12 after Stars opted to bat first.

The West Indies right-hander played out a maiden from seamer Daniel Worrall (2-28) in the game's opening over but then launched into fast bowler Harry Conway with two sixes — the first carved over point and the second belted over mid-wicket.

Fletcher survived only one more delivery before perishing at the start of the fourth over, dragging a low full toss from seamer Wes Agar (2-19) to mid-on.

The failure extended Fletcher's nightmare run in the tournament where he has managed only 99 runs from nine innings.

Fletcher's opening partner Marcus Stoinis struck 47 off 31 balls in a 35-run, second-wicket stand with Nick Larkin (18) before adding a further 28 for the fourth wicket with Nic Maddinson who top-scored with an unbeaten 48 from 34 deliveries.

In reply, Strikers lost wickets at key moments as leg-spinner Adam Zampa, who opened the bowling, claimed two for 20 from his four overs to put pressure on the run chase.

But Wells put on 32 for the fourth wicket with Jake Weatherald (19) before posting a further 37 for the fifth wicket with Gibson to see Strikers home safely.