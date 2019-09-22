Dunbeholden FC VS Vere United — Hosts look to build on momentum after gaining first win last week

DUNBEHOLDEN Football Club are seeking to build on momentum from their last outing when they welcome promoted Vere United to their base in St Catherine in Red Stripe Premier League (RSPL) football action today.

Match time is set for 3:30 pm at Royal Lakes Complex.

Dunbeholden, 10th in the 12-team table with three points, got off the mark in their most recent outing, beating underperforming former champions Portmore United 1-0.

Previously, they had suffered 1-3 and 0-1 losses to Cavalier FC and Waterhouse FC, respectively.

Clarendon-based Vere are also on three points, but they are a place above Dunbeholden due to a superior goal difference.

Vere kicked off life in the country's top-flight football competition positively, blanking Portmore 2-0. However, they have been brought to earth after skidding to a 0-2 result in a rescheduled game against Waterhouse, followed by a 0-1 defeat to fellow promoted outfit Molynes United.

Given the trend and the home team advantage, some might bill Dunbeholden as favourites, but Assistant Coach Michael Cohen is guarding against complacency.

“The momentum is there after the win in our last match, so it's just to carry it into this next game. The confidence is high in the camp, but we can't take Vere for granted because they have nothing to lose and everything to gain,” he told the Jamaica Observer yesterday.

“They have scored goals and scored two goals against the defending champions, so they must be doing something right,” he reasoned.

Cohen said his club still has room to improve in only their second season since making the rise to the RSPL.

“Defensively, we are improving, but we still have work to do. There is still a concern about goalscoring because we still haven't scored from open play. We've scored two goals and both of those were from set plays,” said the Dunbeholden assistant coach.

After last week's loss to Molynes, Vere United Head Coach Michael Bennett had expressed disappointment but had backed his team to rebound.

“The leadership on the field was not what it should have been. Hopefully, we'll get better in [upcoming games] because it's still pretty young in the competition,” he had told the Observer.

