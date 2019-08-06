DEFENDING champions Majesty Gardens Legends, along with EXED Heats, Rae Town Raptors, and Spanish Town Spartans, advanced to the semi-finals of the 2019 Sports Development Foundation (SDF)/National Integrity Action (NIA) Howard McCatty Community Basketball Championship after winning their quarter-final best-of-three play-offs over the weekend.

Legends battled to a hard-fought 2-1 win over Real Lions; Heats triumphed easily with a 2-0 win against Delacree Park Hotsteppers; Raptors got past Riverton Link-Up 2-1, and Spartans clinched a 2-1 victory over St George's Saints.

The Heats' victory was the only quarter-final which did not go to Game Three. The victors scored a 110-96 in Game Two, after winning Game One 70-60.

Last Sunday's Game Three between Legends and Real Lions was crucial for both teams as it was the decider to see who would go through to the semi-finals with the scores locked 1-1.

Legends had won Game One 62-57 at Calabar High School court, while the Lions fought back in Game Two to win 80-77 at Majesty Gardens court to push their quarter-finals to the deciding Game Three.

Legends took early control of the exchanges and got the better of Lions with quick turnovers to the basket, especially through Baldon Todd and Samora Williams giving them a 14-4 lead before closing off the first quarter 18-9, then extending it to 35-24 at the half-time break.

Legends continued to have the better of Lions in the third quarter as they increased the lead to 41-29 before ending the quarter 61-48 ahead.

It was more of the same in the final quarter as Legends ran out easy winners 87-75.

For Legends, Todd had a game-high 36 points, and Williams added 13 points, while for Lions Lushane Wilson got 21 points and eight rebounds, Alex Levy sank 14 points and Tyrese Jackson supplied 11 points and 14 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the decisive Game Three match between Rae Town Raptors and Riverton Link-Up saw the latter winning 71-62.

Link-Up quickly raced to a 10-2 lead before Raptors rallied strongly in holding a slim 17-16 lead at the end of the first quarter. Raptors outscored Link-Up 16-11 to go into the half-time break with a 32-27 lead.

The Raptors, through the consistent shooting of Romone Spence, Jerome Thomas and Daniel Martillier were able to outscore their opponents 21-17 during the third quarter to have a 53-44 lead at the break.

It was close going in the final quarter as both teams traded baskets with Link-Up's trio of Deron Jackson, Deveroux Preston and Sheldon Little leading the way. Link-Up were too late with their rally, as Raptors held out to win.

The principal scorers for Raptors were Spence with 24 points and 14 rebounds, Thomas with 22 points and 11 rebounds, Martillier added 11 points and eight rebounds, while the leading scorers for Link-Up were Jackson with 12 points and 12 rebounds, Preston with 11 points, and Little with 10 points and 12 rebounds.

The semi-final pairings are EXED Heats against Rae Town Raptors, and Spanish Town Spartans taking on Majesty Gardens Legends. A date and venue are to be announced.