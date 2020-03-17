Hurdler Ackera Nugent deflated by decision to cancel Champs

“A year without Champs is like having school in summer,” is how Excelsior High School hurdles star Ackera Nugent views the cancellation of the popular GraceKennedy/ISSA Boys' and Girls' Athletics Championships.

The controversial decision by stakeholders to cancel the event amidst coronavirus disease (COVID-19) fears was not taken well in some quarters, especially by the high school coaches who would prefer a postponement rather than a cancellation.

“This would have a bad impact on not only athletes, but also coaches because they have athletes that were hurt and have now recovered and are ready to show what they have and also most coaches had to do stuff for athletes on their own.

“So it is really hard on them...for sure there won't be any adjustment to this because those who are putting out these rules are persons who don't understand the pain and the suffering that we all have to go through,” Nugent said.

The talented 17-year-old lowered the World Youth 100m hurdles record with a stunning 12.89 seconds in 2019 and was slowly timing her preparation for another onslaught at Champs.

She won the 100m hurdles at the Carifta Games Trials in 13.10 (+3.9 mps) and has shown marked improvement in strength with a personal best of 56.61 in the 400m hurdles.

Nugent is the reigning Carifta Games champion where she clocked 13.24 and was a part of the 4x100m gold medal winning team. “

“For those who have their last year in high school and have no more age to compete and get the time that is required [for scholarship] it is really hard,” said Nugent.

“It is a way for us to make it out of our situation we are in because m ost of our parents are not able to even pay to get us in college,” she added.

“I do understand it's a way to prevent us from this virus and it's taken under serious consideration. But it has a great impact and discouraging feeling to athletes and this can cause confusion and loss of faith,” Nugent ended.

— Howard Walker