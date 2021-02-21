Hurdler Williams among three J'cans for American Track League meet
World champion Danielle Williams is one of just three Jamaicans who will take part in today's fourth and final American Track League (ATL) indoor meet that will be held at the Randal Tyson Complex in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
Williams will compete in the women's 60m hurdles, Chrisann Gordon will contest the women's 400m and Rajay Hamilton will take part in the men's 800m.
The 2015 World Championships gold medallist and 2019 bronze medal winner Williams is ranked fourth in the world with a season's best 7.87 seconds, just off her personal best 7.86 seconds.
American Tonea Marshall is ranked one spot above her on the World Athletics charts, and should be her main rival, while Taliyah Brooks and Bahamian Pedrya Seymour are also expected to feature.
Gordon will be making her season debut and will go up against a strong field that includes the in-form Shamie Little, who is ranked fourth in the world, Shakima Wimbley and Trinidadian Sparkle McKnight.
Hamilton is a former Calabar High School runner who also attended Western Texas Junior College, as well as Wiley College and Keiser University in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA), and has a personal best of 1:49.02 minutes over the 800m.
— Paul Reid
