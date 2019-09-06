Hurdler Williams takes aim at Diamond League prize ...Dacres, Fraser-Pryce, Goule also on show in Belgium

Jamaica's men's discus national record holder Fedrick Dacres will seek to defend his title, 400-m runners Akeem Bloomfield and Nathon Allen will be hoping to earn a wild card to the IAAF World Chamionships and Danielle Williams will seek to complete a remarkable victory as the IAAF Diamond League season ends today with the second final at the Van Damme Memorial in Brussels.

Eight Jamaicans, seven in Diamond League finals, will be taking part in the meet that will be the last time the final will be held over two meets, the organisers announced earlier.

Next year, all finals will be held at one meet, unlike the practice where the finals were split over the final two meets in the series, with Zurich hosting the first set last week.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is the only Jamaican woman in the 100-m final today after Elaine Thompson, who ran the 200-m final last week, withdrew.

Ronald Levy, meantime, is the only Jamaican in the 110-m hurdles final after fourth-ranked Omar McLeod opted not to compete.

Natoya Goule will contest the women's 800-m final.

Another Jamaican, Janieve Russell, will contest the women's 400-m hurdles, a non-Diamond League event.

To add excitement to what is already expected to be a great evening of track and field, added interest will come as it will be the final day for athletes to achieve qualifying marks for the IAAF World Championships in Doha, Qatar, starting this month.

While Allen and Bloomfield might have to pull off an unlikely win to earn a spot in the men's 400-m event in Doha after they did not contest the event at the JAAA National Championships in late June. Williams, who had a ban lifted by the JAAA is expected to win the 100-m hurdles.

Allen withdrew from the National Championships with illness and does not qualify for a medical exemption, which is only considered for athletes ranked in the top three in the world, according to the JAAA's selection policy.

Bloomfield, the highest-ranked none-American male in the 400m, opted to run the 200m at the championships and finished out of the top three and out of consideration.

Williams, who was disqualified at the National Championships after she false-started in the final and was later disqualified by the JAAA from selection for the team, saw the national governing body making U-Turn on their decision.

If she wins today, however, and gets the wild card, it will open up a spot for a fourth Jamaican on the team to Doha.

Williams has been in fanstastic form since the incident at the National Championships, reeling off a series of impressive wins, including breaking the national record with a 12.32 seconds, the fastest in the world so far.

Today, Williams who leads the Diamond League standings with 31 points, will line up against World record holder Kendra Harrison, Nigeria's Tobi Amusan and another American Nia Ali.

Despite needing to win the men's 400m, the Jamaicans will face a tough field that will include the top two runners in the world, Michael Norman and Fred Kerley, as well as a third American Michael Cherry.

Dacres has been enjoying a brilliant season, arguably his best ever, but Sweden's Daniel Stahl has stood in his way of even more success and the competition could come down to the two giants and a preview of the World Championships final as well.

Stahl leads the Diamond League race ahead of Dacres and also has the longest throw of 71.86m, a full metre and more than the Jamaican's national record 70.78m set in Morrocco in June.

Fraser-Pryce, who has run only 200-m races since July, holds the key to a fourth Jamaican woman being selected for Doha, as a win would give her the wild card.

It will not be a walk in the park, however, with Great Britain's Dina Asher-Smith, the Ivory Coast's Marie-Josee Ta Lou and Blessing Okagbare of Nigeria in the reckoning.

Levy will hope to make up for a sub-par performance in Berlin on Sunday when he finished in last place, jogging across the finishing line, but faces some of the top hurdlers in the world in Diamond League leader Orlando Ortega, Sergey Shubenkov and American Freddie Crittenden.

Goule is the fourth-fastest in the world this year, with her season best 1:57.90 minutes, but faces a trio of Americans who have had the measure of her this season in favourites Ajee Wilson, Hanna Green and Raevyn Rogers.

Russell faces Canadian Pan American Games champion Sage Watson in the 400-m hurdles as she hopes to land a victory that has eluded her late in the season.