Hurricane Dorian shuts down Jamaican alumni sports festival in South Florida

The annual Jamaican alumni football and netball tournaments held in South Florida over the US Labor Day weekend has been cancelled, as the state goes into storm contingencies in response to the impending Hurricane Dorian.

Organisers of the event, the Jamaica High School Alumni Sporting Network (JHSASN), had no choice but to call off the much-anticipated yearly event, which is celebrating its 11th staging, as the City of Lauderhill issued a cancellation of all “recreational activities” in areas under its survey, as the state braces for the impact of Dorian.

“Unfortunately, we have to cancel the tournament as South Florida is under direct threat by Hurricane Dorian, and as you know, the is a city sponsored event, therefore the City of Lauderhill made a decision to cancel all recreational activities scheduled for their parks. Our event, Labor Day Weekend Soccer and Netball Tournaments, is also cancelled and we do regret any inconvenience that this may cause, but clearly it is beyond our control.

“We will meet with the city once we get through this hurricane and to see what our options are with regards to rescheduling, and once we know, we will notify the public,” said JHSASN founder and President Lavern Deer.

Hurricane Dorian, which at press time yesterday was a slow-moving category four storm that appeared drifting more to the north, was expected to start impacting the eastern Florida coastline by tomorrow, even in the absence of a direct hit.

The annual alumni school sports and cultural festival for mainly Jamaican expatriates was scheduled to take place at its regular home at the Lauderhill Sports Park today and tomorrow.

For the most part the event sets the stage for Jamaican high schools to renew rivalry in football and netball for cash prizes and the National Weekly trophy.

The City of Lauderhill is a major sponsor of the event and a cherished calendar event over the Labor Day celebrations in South Florida.

“Each year, the JHSASN tournaments provide a fun and exciting opportunity to celebrate our community's diversity and emphasise the important cultural bridge that is sports. It is wonderful to see that the alumni teams also work year-round to create opportunities to support their alma maters and the great enthusiasm shown by attendees for their efforts,” City Commissioner Howard Berger was quoted as saying prior to this year's cancellation.

Schools down to participate in football this year were defending champions Calabar High, Kingston College, Wolmer's, Excelsior High, Tivoli Gardens High, Bridgeport High, St Elizabeth Technical High, Clarendon College, Old Harbour, Herbert Morrison, Ferncourt, Glenmuir, and St Mary's College.

In the netball competition, the Queens School, Kingsway, Ardenne, Mavis Bank, Excelsior, Denbigh and St Catherine High were down to rekindle old rivalries.

Along with the City of Lauderhill, other sponsors are Caribbean National Weekly, Moments Restaurant and Lounge, WZOP radio, Axum Management Capabilities and IRIE FM.