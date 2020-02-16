Hurricanes stage fightback against Scorpions on day three

FLORENCE HALL, Trelawny — Leeward Islands Hurricanes were 134-4 in their second innings yesterday, battling gamely to avoid defeat to Jamaica Scorpions in the regional four-day match at Trelawny Multi-purpose Stadium.

Scores: Hurricanes 227 (99.4 overs) & 134-4 (56 overs); Scorpions 385 (112.4 overs).

Entering today's final morning of the fifth-round cricket contest, the Hurricanes trailed by 24 runs with six wickets in hand.

Terance Warde, who put together a top score of 65 not out in the first innings, is unbeaten on 20, while Captain Jahmar Hamilton is on 12. The Scorpions seamer Nicholson Gordon has taken two wickets.

Earlier, the Scorpions finished their first innings on 385 in reply to the visitors' 227 on Thursday's opening day.

The Scorpions' Denis Smith showed good temperament and shot selection throughout his career-best 84. Out-of-favour West Indies Test batsman Jermaine Blackwood was outstanding on Friday with a top score of 98.

Picking up yesterday from their overnight score of 260-6, the Scorpions batted themselves into a 158-run lead.

The 28-year-old Grenadian-born wicketkeeper Smith and Derval Green were the batsmen at the crease.

Smith reached 50 when he swivelled swiftly to tug a short delivery from pacer Sheno Berridge down to the fine leg boundary.

He and Green extended their seventh-wicket partnership to 83 runs to lift the Scorpions past 300. But two deliveries after hitting Cornwall for six, Green went leg before wicket to the big-framed spinner for 33.

Smith found another able ally in the hard-hitting Salmon, and they carried the Scorpions through to lunch at 376-7.

But both fell after the break, triggering a rapid end to the Scorpions' first innings.

Salmon, who made a pair of ducks in his debut last week, cracked 47 from 57 balls before he gave Jamaican-born wrist spinner Jacobs his first wicket of the innings when he mistimed a cut shot to point.

The busy-looking Smith flicked a delivery from pacer Nino Henry and was caught at square leg 16 runs short of a maiden, first-class hundred.

Henry wrapped up the innings when he bowled Patrick Harty for nought. The hosts' 385 is their highest first-innings score so far this campaign.

Cornwall ended with 4-130 for the Hurricanes, while Henry and Berridge claimed 2-50 and 2-67, respectively.

Behind by 158 runs, the visiting team slipped into further trouble when Gordon dismissed Montcin Hodge with the score on 17. The opening batsman, whose flashing blade sent the ball flying in the air to Oraine Williams at gully, must have been kicking himself for throwing his hand away on a surface that remained good for batting.

Slow left-arm, orthodox bowler Harty, who was excellent in grabbing four wickets in the first innings, made a breakthrough in his first over of the second innings. Left-hand opener Kieran Powell (18) was the victim, edging a bouncing delivery to Blackwood at slip.

Trinidadian-born Amir Jangoo and Devon Thomas took the Hurricanes to the tea interval at 64-2.

Upon the resumption, Jangoo (17) surrendered his wicket in horrible fashion. The left-hander lifted his head and swung wildly at Salmon's off-spinning delivery and was bowled.

A well directed bouncer from Gordon sealed the fate of Thomas, who was strangely wearing a floppy hat instead of a helmet. While swaying his head away from the sharply lifting delivery he could only feather a catch through to wicketkeeper Smith.

The experienced Thomas hit four boundaries in his polished 131-ball 54.

Warde, playing a succession of attractive strokes in late afternoon, and a compact Hamilton ensured no further loss before the close.