Hydel show class on track at Ashenheim Stadium on Saturday

Hydel High School girls showed their class on the track at the first of three qualification trials put on by the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA) at the Ashenheim Stadium at Jamaica College on Saturday with a dominant performance that would have raised the eyebrows of their main rivals.

High school athletes were scattered across five venues on the day, and the school from Ferry made their presence felt at Hope Road.

They dominated the track events from start to finish, taking the top spots in the hurdles and sweeping the 200m as well.

The girls 400m hurdles was the first event on the track and this was won by the impressive Garriel White who cruised home in heat 2 in 1:00.02. Her teammate Oneika McAnuff, who also cruised to victory in heat one, was second overall in 1:02.67, while Daena Dyer, 1:03.12, and Mickaliliah Vassell, 1:03.99, were third and fourth respectively, as Hydel bagged the top four spots.

The 200m was the only short sprint on offer and Hydel ran out the winner in all four classes. Tihanna Reid was more than a second faster than the rest of the field, as she sped to the win in 25.90s, with Tiana Oliver (26.94s) and Mikayla Longmore (27.11s), both of Vere Technical, finishing second and third respectively.

Jody-Ann Daley (25.55s) and Shemonique Hazle (25.71s) were first and second for Hydel in Class 3, while Chloe Palmer of Vere was third in 25.78s.

It was more of the same in Class 2, as yet again Hydel took the top two spots, Alana Reid coming home in first place in 24.26 and Oneika McAnuff second in 24.45. Mikela Coombs of Excelsior High School was third in 25.34.

And Class One was a repeat of Classes Two and Three, as the top two spots went to Hydel yet again. Shanese Walker was first in 24.92, while hurdles winner, White, was second in 24.97. Annalee Robinson of Vere Technical High School was third in 25.17.

In the Class 3 girls 400m, La Tanya Johnson of Vere Tech was first in 58.11, Kitania Headley of St Catherine High School was second in 58.32 and Sasha-Shunta Hemmings of Hydel was third in 58.83.

Diandra Kelly of Excelsior High with 57.61s took first place in the Class 2 girls 400m ahead of second-placed Shaneal Clarke-Giddings of Port Antonio High School with 58.50 and third-placed Dayne Thompson of St Mary High School with 58.53.

Hydel swept the Class One girls 400m, with Shianne DaCosta winning in 57.61s, Mickaliliah Vassell second in 58.40 and Daena Dyer third in 58.85.

Kitania Headley did one better in the Class 3 girls 800m than she did in the 400m, as she won in 2:17.72 for another Hydel victory. She turned back the challenge of the Vere Technical pair of Ashara Frater 2:19.86 and La Tanya Johnson 2:20.62.

In Class 2, Shone Walters of St Mary High won in 2:19.97 ahead of Serena Douglas of St Catherine High School 2:20.93. Shaneal Clarke-Giddings of Port Antonio High School was third in 2:22.98.

There were only two competitors in the Class One girls 800m, Kris-Ann Plummer of Vere Tech was first in 2:19.18 while Shianne DaCosta was second in 2:24.89 for Hydel.

The only field event available for the girls was the high jump, with the top spots being evenly shared between Merl Grove High School and Wolmer's Girls School.

Tatanya Anglin of Merl Grove took the Class 4 girls high jump, with a best of 1.45m, winning on countback, ahead of second-placed Rhianna Lewis of Rhodes Hall High School and Tanahara Williams of Hydel High who took second and third respectively, also with a best of 1.45m.

In Class 3, Shanniqua Williams of Wolmer's Girls went highest with 1.59m, while Chloe Palmer of Vere was second and Danielle Noble of Wolmer's third, both with a height of 1.56m.

It was a ding-dong battle between the two Class Two contestants, Maliaka Cunningham of Wolmer's and Annishka McDonald of Vere. Both had a best of 1.70m, with Cunningham taking first place on countback.

Nehlia Mills took home the gold for Merl Grove in Class One with a best of 1.60m, while Daena Dyer and Gizel Clayton both with 1.50m were second and third respectively for Hydel.

— Dwayne Richards