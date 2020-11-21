I am now a striker, beams Jamaican Brown
LONDON, England (CMC) — Former Young Reggae Boyz attacking midfielder Jevani Brown, who has scored eight goals, including two hat-tricks, in his last four appearances for English League Two side Colchester United now sees himself as a centre forward.
Brown took his goal tally for the season to 11 with a brace in a 2-1 win over Leyton Orient last week Saturday.
Brown has been the Essex outfit's main forward this season under Head Coach Steve Ball, having previously played most of his career as a number 10.
But Brown, 26, said he now regards himself a striker, rather than an attacking midfielder.
“I'm a number nine — I'm not a No 10 anymore,” he said. “I'd played up front on quite a few occasions, but before if you'd asked me what my favourite position was, I'd have said the number 10 role.
“But this season, that's changed. I've never started a season like this, and I'm delighted with the 11 goals so far.
“It could be more, and it should be more, but I'll just take each game as it comes.”
Brown hopes to continue his prolific run on Friday night, when Colchester visit Mansfield Town, who are enjoying a revival under new manager Nigel Clough.
The latest win catapulted Colchester into the play-offs in seventh place and a victory at Mansfield could see them fill one of the three automatic promotion spots – for 24 hours at least.
