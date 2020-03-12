I am the super-sub, admits Waterhouse's Thomas

Denardo Thomas came off the bench and produced a scintillating strike that secured a point for Waterhouse FC against Arnett Gardens in the Red Stripe Premier League (RSPL) on Monday night.

The midfielder's 91st-minute stunner helped the team from Drewsland open up a one-point gap between themselves and second-placed Mount Pleasant FA who they will face next Monday.

As stunning as the strike was, it wasn't the first time that Thomas was producing a goal of that class in the RSPL, and ironically, it came against the team he now represents.

“This is the second, same as the first. The first was in my first season in the Premier League; I scored for Marverly against Waterhouse,” he revealed.

Thomas, whose brother Ricardo also plays for Waterhouse, says he has been working on those types of goals in training and the strike on Monday was the best one he got off in a while.

“I have been working on it at training, this is the best one I got off and I am very happy it went in,” he said.

The substitute was delighted to have scored for his Coach Marcel Gayle.

“It is a good feeling because coach have me as a super-sub, so he told me to just go on and do it. So I got back one for the team, so we could get a point,” Thomas beamed.

Needless to say, opening up a small gap over their main rivals was also quite pleasing to Thomas.

“It is a good feeling going into the next game [being] top of the table, leading by one now, so we just have to go into the next game against Mount Pleasant and see what we can do.”

Thomas praised the fight shown by his teammates while repeating the club's motto.

“We all fought to the end... Waterhouse, unity is strength, we never give up,” he said.

Thomas has promised to keep scoring as Waterhouse chase silverware.

“I have three goals so far this season and I am looking to get a few more.”

The race for the top spot in the Red Stripe Premier League could well be decided as soon as the next Monday night game when Waterhouse FC host Mount Pleasant FA at Drewsland.

— Dwayne Richards