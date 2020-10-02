It's a lie!

JAMAICA senior team football manager Roy Simpson says he has no reason to disbelieve Junior Flemmings after the Reggae Boy denied aiming a homophobic comment at openly gay player Collin Martin during a United Soccer League (USL) match.

The alleged incident occurred just before half time in the second-tier USL contest between Flemmings' Phoenix Rising and Martin's San Diego Loyal in California on Wednesday.

San Diego Loyal players returned after the break, took the knee to symbolise support for the Black Lives Matter movement, and then left the field, forfeiting the match which they were leading 3-1.

“I spoke to Junior and he was quite clear that he did not say what he's accused of saying. I have no choice but to believe him,” Simpson told the Jamaica Observer yesterday.

“The kind of relationship I've had with Junior Flemmings — he was part of the U-17 set-up that I managed — he's a player [with whom] I've had frank and straightforward discussions,” he said.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Flemmings, 24, denied the allegation.

“At no point did I say a homophobic slur towards Collin Martin. I do not know Collin personally, but I respect all of my opponents equally, Collin included,” he stated.

“I am disappointed by San Diego's actions this evening as I have been mauled and ridiculed online with no opportunity to defend myself,” the Phoenix Rising attacker said.

“I stand in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ movement,” ended Flemmings' statement in reference to an umbrella term for sexuality and gender identity.

Fifa, the world governing body, has specific regulations which target racism and other forms of discrimination. It says it will investigate alleged discriminatory acts and sanction guilty parties.

In a statement, the USL Championship said it was aware of the allegation against the Jamaican and an investigation was under way.

Former United States football star Landon Donovan, the manager of San Diego Loyal, said his team walked off in protest, following a similar incident last week when a racial slur was directed at Elijah Martin by LA Galaxy II footballer Omar Ontiveros, who has since been axed from the Galaxy roster.

The game ended 1-1, but San Diego Loyal opted to forfeit the match after they were made aware of the incident.

“We went through a really hard incident last week in the LA match and we made a vow to ourselves, to our community, to our players, to the club, to USL, that we would not stand for bigotry, homophobic slurs, things that don't belong in our game,” Donovan, who played for Everton FC in the English Premier League, said.

Moments after the alleged incident, Donovan could be heard telling opposing manager Rick Schantz that Flemmings used a Jamaican slur, widely known to describe or accuse a man of being gay.

Donovan later said San Diego Loyal decided that if Flemmings was not removed by either the referee, or by his club, they would not play.

“If they're not willing to act, then we have to act,” he said.

Martin had been sent off, but the red card was later rescinded.

Martin, who came out gay two years ago, said in a statement: “Their [San Diego Royal's] collective decision to walk off the field in solidarity and forfeit the match speaks volumes of their support for me and what this organisation is standing up to.

“Ultimately, I hope this can be another example that we have a long way to go in educating ourselves and kicking hate out of the game.”

Phoenix Rising said it was doing its own investigation, noting the accused player has “vehemently denied” making a homophobic comment.

The club added that it “stands with the USL in rejecting and punishing any homophobic behaviour”.