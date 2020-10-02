Ian Forbes declares he's not interested in JAAA top job
Ian Forbes will not be contesting the election for president of the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association(JAAA), the veteran sports administrator announced on Tuesday.
Forbes was expected to mount a challenge for the vacancy that was created when incumbent Dr Warren Blake announced that he would not be seeking another term at the annual general meeting (AGM) that is set for November.
In a press release sent out on Tuesday, however, Forbes, who is the current first vice-president, said he would not enter the contest ,which so far has only current General Secretary Garth Gayle as a contender.
“Over the past three weeks there has been speculation about my candidacy for president of the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association(JAAA) at the upcoming elections in November 2020, and I wish to advise that after careful consideration I have decided that I will not run for the position of president, but will continue to serve by supporting the growth and development of the sport with the commitment and passion as I have done since childhood,” Forbes said in the statement.
The deadline for members of the JAAA to pay their annual subscriptions to be eligible to vote was Wednesday.
— Paul Reid
