Ibrahimovic in doubt for Milan derby after new positive virus test
ROME, Italy (AFP) — Zlatan Ibrahimovic looks likely to miss the Milan derby this month after his club AC Milan announced yesterday that the veteran Swede had again tested positive for coronavirus.
Ibrahimovic, who went into quarantine two weeks ago when he first tested positive, must test negative twice before he can return to the Milan squad, whose next game is the derby against Inter at the San Siro on October 17.
Brazilian defender Leo Duarte, whose last test was also negative, is also continuing his quarantine. The rest of the players are all negative, the club said.
Ibrahimovic first tested positive on September 24, prompting him to fire off a feisty tweet: “The COVID had the courage to challenge me. Bad idea.”
The 39-year-old has since posted on social networks a video of him training at home.
In spite of his absence, Milan have made a decent start to the season, having climbed to second in Serie A after winning all three of their games and reaching the group stages of the Europa League.
Ibrahimovic extended his contract with Milan by one year after a six-month stint last season.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy