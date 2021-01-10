Ibrahimovic returns as Milan bounce back to extend Serie A lead

MILAN, Italy (AFP) — Zlatan Ibrahimovic returned from injury, coming off the bench for a late cameo appearance, as AC Milan defeated Torino 2-0 yesterday to extend their lead at the top of Serie A.

Last weekend, champions Juventus ended Milan's 27-match unbeaten run in the league dating back to March.

But Rafael Leao's goal and a Franck Kessie penalty in the first half ensured AC Milan moved four points ahead of Inter Milan who travel to third-place Roma on Sunday.

Ibrahimovic started on the bench, having been out of action with a thigh injury and then a calf problem since scoring a double against Napoli on November 22 .

The 39-year-old Swede, who scored 10 goals in six league games before injury, replaced Leao with five minutes to go in a game the hosts dominated against lowly Torino.

Leao opened the scoring on 25 minutes after Theo Hernandez combined with Brahim Diaz to send the Portuguese forward clear to beat Torino goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu.

Kessie calmly slotted in the second from the penalty spot in the 36th minute after a VAR review judged Torino Captain Andrea Belotti to have tripped Diaz.

Ricardo Rodriguez missed a chance to score for Torino against his former club, rattling the crossbar before the break, with Sirigu denying Kessie from close range.

Milan's injury woes were compounded when midfielder Sandro Tonali was stretchered off five minutes following the break after colliding with Simone Verdi.

The hosts were initially awarded a penalty for the incident, which was overturned after a VAR review.

Diaz also went off injured after an hour, with Leao also to miss Milan's next game against Cagliari after being booked for diving.

Ex-Milan Coach Marco Giampaolo's Torino had few shots on goal, with Gianluigi Donnarumma easily keeping out a Belotti header on 72 minutes.

Torino now slip to 19th place, with Genoa moving out of the relegation zone with a 2-0 win over Bologna.

Atalanta moved up to fourth ahead of Juventus after Josip Ilicic scored and set up two other goals in a 4-1 win over mid table Benevento.

The Slovenia striker was impressive throughout, with Atalanta Captain Papu Gomez still frozen out after clashing with Coach Gian Piero Gasperini.

Ilicic gave the visitors the advantage after half an hour, embarking on a solo run up the right flank, dribbling past three defenders, and firing in at the near post through centre back Kamil Glik's legs.

He was denied a second by the post shortly afterwards with a fierce drive from long range, having also provided perfect crosses for Robin Gosens and Duvan Zapata, who squandered the chances.

Today, fifth-place Juve face a tough match at home against sixth-place Sassuolo.